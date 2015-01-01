पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादियां:दूल्हा घोड़ी चढ़ेगा, बैंड भी बजेंगे लेकिन बरात नहीं निकलेगी, मेहमानों को रात 9.30 बजे तक विदा करें

जावरा2 घंटे पहले
कोरोना के कारण आठ महीने पहले जिन परिवारों ने लॉकडाउन की वजह से ये सोचकर शादियां निरस्त कर दी थीं कि जब हालात सामान्य होंगे तो धूमधाम से शादी करेंगे। अनलॉक के बाद सभी ने देवउठनी ग्यारस के पहले मुहूर्त में ही शादियों के कार्यक्रम तय कर दिए। 1000 से 1200 मेहमानों को पत्रिकाएं बांट दीं। दूल्हा-दुल्हन को हल्दी लगी ही थी कि फिर से लॉकडाउन की स्थिति बनने लगी। नाइट कर्फ्यू के साथ ही शादियों को लेकर भी पाबंदियां लगा दी गईं। शनिवार को कलेक्टर ने नई गाइडलाइन का ऐलान करते हुए स्पष्ट कर दिया कि शादियां तो होंगी लेकिन भीड़ नहीं जुटेगी, प्रोसेशन नहीं निकलेगा और धर्मशाला में 100 व खुले मैदान में 200 से ज्यादा मेहमान की अनुमति नहीं रहेगी। मेहमान आ भी गए तो रात 9.30 बजे से पहले उन्हें भोजन कराकर रवाना करना होगा, क्योंकि 10 बजे से कर्फ्यू लग जाएगा। नवंबर में पहला मुहूर्त देवउठनी एकादशी यानी 25 नंवबर को है। साथ ही 27, 29 एवं 30 नवंबर को भी शादियां होंगी। सबसे ज्यादा शादियां 25 नवंबर को हैं। यही कारण है कि लोगों ने छोटी धर्मशाला से लेकर होटल व मैरिज हॉल बुक कर लिए हैं। प्रशासन से अनुमति लेने के लिए पहले ही 30 से अधिक आवेदन आ चुके हैं लेकिन शनिवार को गाइडलाइन जारी होने के बाद अब अनुमति मिलना शुरू होगी। इस निर्णय से कई परिवारों की खुशियों की रंगत उड़ गई है। 25 तारीख को शादी है तो 24 को महिला संगीत, 23 को गणेश पूजन से लेकर माताजी पूजन के कार्यक्रम होते हैं। ऐसे में सभी आयोजन सीमित करना होंगे। इसमें भी कोरोना गाइडलाइन के तहत सैनिटाइजर, मास्क और सामाजिक दूरी का पालन करना अनिवार्य होगा। रात में यदि लग्न मुहूर्त यानी फेरे हों तो इसके लिए विशेष अनुमति लेना होगी।

नवंबर बुक, दिसंबर की बुकिंग अब देंगे
होटल संचालक मयूर भाई ने बताया कि लॉकडाउन के कारण पहले ऑर्डर कैंसिल हो गए थे। स्थिति सामान्य होने के बाद शादियों के लिए बुकिंग के लिए ऑर्डर महीनेभर पहले शुरू हुए। अभी 25 से लेकर 30 नवंबर तक बुकिंग फुल है। कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए दिसंबर के ऑर्डर बुक नहीं किए। निर्देश मिलने के बाद दिसंबर की बुकिंग शुरू होगी। शुक्र है लॉकडाउन नहीं लगा वरना इस बार भी परिस्थितियां बदल सकती हैं।
फोटोग्राफी ना के बराबर हो रही
फोटोग्राफर एसोसिएशन के पूर्वाध्यक्ष विजय कदम ने बताया कि फोटोग्राफर की रोजी-रोटी शादियों के इवेंट पर ही टिकी होती है। अभी आॅर्डर तो आ रहे हैं लेकिन कोरोना के कारण लोग इकट्‌ठे नहीं हो रहे। ऐसे में जहां एक सामान्य शादी का इवेंट 30 से 40 हजार रुपए में होता था, वो सीधे 10 से 15 हजार पर आ गया। शादी में लोग 1200 से 1500 लोग जुटते थे तो ज्यादा फोटोग्राफी होती थी। संख्या घटने पर नुकसान हो रहा है।

कुल 9 मुहूर्त, कोरोना के साये में होंगे फेरे

नवंबर में देवउठनी, एकादशी 25 के साथ ही 27, 29 एवं 30 नवंबर के लिए मैरिज हॉल बुक है। दिसंबर में भी 1, 7, 9, 10 व 11 तारीख शादियों के लिए शुभ है। इसके बाद 15 दिसंबर से मलमास लग जाएगा। जो 14 जनवरी 2021 तक रहेगा। इसके बाद सीधे अप्रैल पर बात जाएगी। ज्योतिषाचार्य के अनुसार जनवरी से मार्च तक मुहूर्त नहीं रहेंगे।

