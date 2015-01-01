पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लॉकडाउन:जिस युवती पर शादी के नाम धोखाधड़ी के आरोप लगे, वह बाेली : देवर ने किया गलत काम

जावरा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आपबीती का वीडियो बनाकर बयां की कहानी

चौपाटी रोड निवासी एक युवक ने 3 दिन पहले सिटी थाने में आवेदन देकर 2 महिलाओं के खिलाफ शिकायत की थी। इसमें बताया था कि इनमें से एक महिला ने पूर्व से खुद काे अविवाहित बताकर मुझसे शादी की और धोखा दिया। मामले में शनिवार को नया मोड़ आ गया। जिस युवती पर धोखाधड़ी के आरोप लगे थे उसने सीएसपी के समक्ष पहुंचकर पूर्व पति समेत मौजूदा पति के छोटे भाई यानी देवर पर गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। पुलिस दोनों पक्षों की जांच कर रही है। 16 नवंबर को चौपाटी रोड निवासी दीपक जैन ने सिटी थाने में दिए आवेदन में बताया था कि राजस्थान निवासी युवती और उसकी मौसी ने मेरे साथ धोखाधड़ी की है। दीपक ने बताया कि इन दोनों महिलाओं ने मुझे गलत जानकारी दी कि युवती अविवाहित है। फिर समाज के 10 लोगों की मौजूदगी में 8 जून 2020 को युवती ने मेरे साथ हिंदू विधि से शादी की। महीनेभर हमारे साथ रही और फिर भीलवाड़ा में मेरी बहन के वहां मिलने गई। कुछ दिनों बाद उसे पेट दर्द हुआ और चेकअप करवाया तो पता चला कि उसने तो नसबंदी करवा रखी है। इस तरह उसने धोखा दिया और अब मौसी और वह दोनों ही कहीं चली गई हैं। इस मामले में शनिवार को उसी युवती का एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर आया। इसमें युवती कह रही है कि मुझे 17 साल की उम्र में किसी संतोषदेवी ने डेढ़ लाख में विष्णु नामक व्यक्ति को बेच दिया था। उसने शादी की और मुझे सालों घर में रखा। 3 बच्चे होने के बाद मेरे साथ मारपीट की तो मैं उसे छोड़कर चली गई।

फिर मैं मां के पास गांव गई और वहां से लॉकडाउन के पहले जावरा मौसी के यहां आ गई। यहां समाज के कुछ लोगों ने दीपक के साथ मेरी शादी का प्रस्ताव साथ रखा। तब मौसी और मैंने नसबंदी व पूर्व शादी की जानकारी दे दी थी फिर भी उन्होंने सहमति से शादी की। बाद में मुझे परेशान करने लगे। कुछ दिन बाद सासू समेत परिजन भीलवाड़ा चले गए। मैं और देवर यहां थे तो इस दरमियान मेरे साथ देवर ने गलत काम किया। फिर डराया व धमकाया। बाद में ये लोग मुझे वापस पूर्व पति के साथ भेजने के लिए मजबूर करने लगे लेकिन जिस पूर्व पति ने मेरे साथ मारपीट की और मेरा शोषण किया, उसके पास कैसे जाऊं। मैंने पुलिस में शिकायत की लेकिन किसी ने मदद नहीं की। मामले में सीएसपी प्रदीपसिंह राणावत ने कहा कि दोनों पक्ष के आवेदन आए हैं। इनकी जांच करवा रहे हैं। कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें