नगरपालिका:मंडी रोड के सीसी नाले का काम सालभर बाद भी अधूरा पड़ा, रोड जर्जर, उड़ रही धूल-मिट्‌टी

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • सीसी नाले का प्रोजेक्ट 3 करोड़ का है, इसमें 20 फीसदी अनुदान और 80 फीसदी ऋण है

नगरपालिका द्वारा 3 करोड़ रुपए से बनवाए जा रहे सीसी नाले का काम सालभर पहले शुरू हुआ था, जो अब तक पूरा नहीं हुआ है। इस चक्कर में मंडी रोड की सड़क जर्जर होकर ऊबड़-खाबड़ हो गई है। आलम ये है कि जगह-जगह गड्‌ढे हो गए, डामर उखड़ गया और धूल-मिट्‌टी उड़ रही है। रुक-रुककर काम चलने से लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। 2 किमी से भी ज्यादा लंबे नाले का काम पूरा नहीं होने के कारण लोगों की परेशानी जस की तस है। अभी भी आधे किमी से ज्यादा का काम बाकी है। दो से तीन महीने का समय अाैर लगेगा। अब तक ना ही नगरपालिका ने रोड का पेचवर्क करवाया है। ऐसे में लोगों की परेशानी हल होते नजर नहीं आ रही है। मंडी रोड के एक तरफ बन रहे नाले का काम सरकारी अस्पताल के समीप से शुरू हुआ। अभी काम पूरा नहीं हुआ है। इधर मंडी रोड की हालत खराब हो गई है। मंडी रोड के नाले का काम सालभर में पूरा होना था लेकिन नहीं हुआ। नाले निर्माण में 20 फीसदी राशि अनुदान की और 80 फीसदी राशि शासन से मिलने वाले ऋण की है। नपा को अभी तक शासन से ऋण की राशि नहीं मिली है। इस कारण काम की रफ्तार धीमी हो गई है। वाहन ड्राइवराें के अनुसार तो ज्यादातर लोग मेन रोड से जाने के बजाय मंडी रोड से आवाजाही करते हैं। रोड पर उड़ने वाली धूल व मिट्‌टी से वाहन चालकों के स्वास्थ्य पर प्रतिकूल असर गिर रहा है। नपा ने 3 किमी नाले निर्माण के टेंडर निकाले थे, इसी के अनुसार काम होना है। मामले में नगरपालिका इंजीनियर महेश सोनी ने बताया कि ऋण राशि नहीं मिलने के कारण निर्माण की समयावधि बढ़ाई है। अब 31 मार्च तक नाला निर्माण का काम पूरा होना है। शासन से हफ्तेभर में ऋण की राशि आ जाएगी, इसके बाद काम की रफ्तार बढ़ जाएगी।

