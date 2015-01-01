पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रवचन:‘दीपोत्सव पर 3 प्रकार की लक्ष्मी आती हैं, एक धन, दूसरी घर और तीसरी मोक्ष लक्ष्मी’

जावराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आचार्यश्री 108 प्रमुखसागरजी ने सोमवारिया जैन मंागलिक भवन में दी सीख

भगवान महावीर का निर्वाण पंच महोत्सव के दौरान हुआ, जिसमें धनतेरस का अपना महत्व है। धनतेरस केवल इसलिए नहीं आती कि हमें धन मिलेगा। वास्तव में कहते हैं कि धनतेरस धन्य हो गई तेरे आने से..। दीपोत्सव पर तीन तरह की लक्ष्मी आती है। एक धन लक्ष्मी, दूसरी घर लक्ष्मी और तीसरा मोक्ष लक्ष्मी होती है। इस संसार में हर किसी को तीनों ही लक्ष्मी की जरूरत है। घर चलाने के लिए गृह लक्ष्मी, धन प्राप्ति के लिए धन लक्ष्मी और मोक्ष प्राप्ति के लिए मोक्ष लक्ष्मी आवश्यक है। यह बात आचार्यश्री 108 प्रमुखसागरजी ने सोमवारिया जैन मंागलिक भवन में धर्मसभा दौरान कही। धनतेरस के उपलक्ष्य में आचार्यश्री ने श्रावक-श्राविकाओं को अभिमंत्रित श्रीयंत्र व दोनों हाथों से कुबेर खजाना बांटा। आचार्यश्री ने कहा भगवान महावीर धनतेरस को ध्यानस्थ हो गए थे इसलिए भी जैन शास्त्रों में धनतेरस का काफी महत्व है। धनतेरस का दिन धन्वंतरि जयंती के रूप में मनाया जाता है क्योंकि धन्वंतरि का जन्म धनतेरस पर हुआ। आज ही के दिन उन्होनंे अमृत पीया इसलिए वे देवता कहलाए। पूरी दुनिया ने धन्वंतरि अर्थात आयुर्वेद को आत्मसात किया है। आज का दिन आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा के जन्म का दिन भी कहलाता है। कोविड-19 अभी देश में मौजूद है। दो गज दूरी मास्क है जरूरी, का पालन करना होगा। भाजपा की प्रदेश कार्यसमिति सदस्य कान्हसिंह चौहान, भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष भेरूलाल पाटीदार, जिला मंत्री सुनील भावसार, अभा राठौर क्षत्रिय महासभा के राष्ट्रीय सहप्रवक्ता जगदीश राठौर, जिला रेडक्रास सोसायटी के जिला प्रतिनिधि शिवेंद्र माथुर, योग गुरु उमेश शर्मा के आतिथ्य में महावीर के चित्र का अनावरण किया। कार्यक्रम में नृसिंहपुरा जैन मंदिर से महावीर स्वामी की प्रतिमा को मांगलिक भवन लाकर कमल सरोवर में विराजित किया गया। इसके बाद पूजा विधि संपन्न की गई। शांतिधारा का लाभ पुष्प योग समिति के महामंत्री विजय औरा, समाजसेवी मनीष बारोड़ ने लिया। संचालन अंतिम कियावत ने किया। आभार रितेश जैन ने माना।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें