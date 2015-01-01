पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यातायात की व्यवस्था:बिना प्लानिंग के यातायात सुधारने निकले टीआई, व्यापारियों से हुई बहस

जावरा2 घंटे पहले
नगर की यातायात की व्यवस्था को लेकर जनप्रतिनिधियों ने शांति समिति की बैठक में मुद्दे को उठाते हुए समस्या हल करने की बात कही थी। जिम्मेदारों की सुस्ती और आपसी तालमेल के अभाव में त्योहारी सीजन में यातायात की समस्या बढ़ गई। उसे सुधारने के लिए थाना प्रभारी जब बाजार पहुंचे तो सामान हटाने की बात पर व्यापारियों के बीच कहासुनी हो गई। पुलिस ने दुकानदारों को हिदायत दी कि सामान बाहर ना रखे, नहीं तो कार्रवाई होगी। दीपावली को लेकर बाजार में चहल-पहल बढ़ गई है। थाना प्रभारी दीपक शेजवार जब अतिक्रमण हटाने पहुंचे कि संजय चौक स्थित इलेक्ट्रॉनिक दुकान संचालक से तखत हटाने की बात को लेकर बहसबाजी हो गई। व्यापारी गोविंद सोलंकी ने थाना प्रभारी से कहा सड़कों पर ओर भी लोगों ने अतिक्रमण कर रखा है, मैं हर साल की तरह सिर्फ सजावटी सामान लगाता हूं। अतिक्रमण जैसी कोई बात नहीं। जबकि सड़कों पर ठेले आदि लगे होने के बावजूद स्थाई दुकानदारों के खिलाफ पुलिस की सख्ती गलत है। इसी दौरान कई व्यापारी इकट्‌ठे हो गए।

