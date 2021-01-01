पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समारोह:आज 6 दीक्षार्थियों का आगमन, कल निकलेगा वरघोड़ा

जावराएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दीक्षार्थियों का होगा बहुमान, कुम्हारीपुरा स्थित नवकार भवन में युगप्रभश्रीजी ने दिया धर्म संदेश

जीवन को तमाशा नहीं तीर्थ बनाओ, संसार सागर से आत्मा को पार करने वाला मानव तीर्थ की श्रेणी में आ जाता है। अगर हम साधु-साध्वी नहीं बन सकते तो भगवान महावीर के सच्चे श्रावक तो बन सकते हैं। जब तक व्यक्ति सच्चा श्रावक बनकर धर्म को पकड़ेगा नहीं, तब तक वह मुक्ति को प्राप्त नहीं कर पाएगा। यह धर्मसंदेश युगप्रभश्रीजी ने शुक्रवार को कुम्हारीपुरा स्थित नवकार भवन में आयोजित धर्मसभा में कही। उन्होंने भगवान महावीर के बताए मार्ग का अनुसरण कर आत्मा का कल्याण करना है। मुनिश्री शालीभद्रमुनिजी ने कहा कि गुरु की छाया के तले जीवन का बोध मिले, सुंदर गीतिका सुनाई। विद्वान सिद्धार्थमुनिजी ने कहा कि संसार में जिसने भी जन्म लिया है उसे एक न एक दिन जाना है। यह हमारी जीवन की यात्रा है। इस यात्रा को हम कितना सार्थक कर रहे हैं। हमें हमारे जीवन को गन्ने के रस के समान बनाना है न कि गांठ के समान। प्रवर्तक विजयमुनिजी ने कहा कि हमंे आगर धर्म, आगार धर्म, अणगार धर्म की आराधना कर साधना कर जीवन को मोक्ष मार्ग की और ले जाना है। मुनिश्री शांतिमुनिजी ने कहा अनंतकाल से हमारी आत्मा सोई हुई है, बाहरी दृष्टि से जगे हुए हैं। ज्ञानी कहते हैं कि 24 घंटे में से 48 मिनट आप धर्म क्रिया के लिए निकालें और अपनी आत्मा का अवलोकन करें। संचालन संघ सचिव ललित भंडारी ने किया।

सोमवारिया स्थित सागर साधना भवन पर चौबीसी का आयोजन होगा

6 दीक्षार्थी शनिवार को जावरा आएंगे। शाम 7.30 बजे सोमवारिया स्थित सागर साधना भवन पर दीक्षार्थियों के अनुमोदनार्थ चौबीसी का आयोजन होगा। 31 जनवरी को दीक्षार्थी आनंद पोखरना(चेन्नई-तमिलनाडु), जितेश भंडारी (किशनगढ-राजस्थान), अदिति कोटड़िया (ईरोड़-तमिलनाडु), रीना भंडारी (अहमदाबाद-गुजरात), श्रद्धा सुराणा (देवकर-छत्तीसगढ़), चित्रा सालेचा (ईरोड-तमिलनाडु) का सुबह 8.30 बजे सागर साधना भवन से वरघोड़ा निकलेगा। जो मुख्य मार्गों से होता हुआ शुक्रवारिया पर समापन होगा। सुबह 10 बजे खाचरौद रोड स्थित जैन दादावाड़ी पर श्रमण श्रेष्ठ शांतिमुनिजी, विदुषी महासती वैभवश्रीजी के प्रवचन होंगे। साथ ही दीक्षार्थी भाई-बहनों का संघों द्वारा अभिनंदन किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser