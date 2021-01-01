पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:आज जॉर्डन-एनबीए टीम हाेगी आमने-सामने

जावरा
  • 40वीं महामालव बास्केटबॉल स्पर्धा में 23 टीमों के 220 प्लेयर के बीच हुई टक्कर।

जिला बास्केटबॉल संघ द्वारा आयोजित 40वीं महामालव बास्केटबॉल स्पर्धा का सोमवार को अंतिम मैच के साथ समापन होगा। बास्केटबॉल स्टेडियम में दूसरे दिन 21 टीमों के बीच रोमांचक मुकाबला हुआ। इसमें बालक-बालिका वर्ग की टीमों ने बेहतर प्रदर्शन कर प्रतिभा दिखाई। बुधवार को आखिरी मैच जॉर्डन और एनबीए टीम के बीच खेला जाएगा। विजेता व उपविजेता टीम को ट्रॉफी व पुरस्कार देकर सम्मानित किया जाएगा।

गणतंत्र दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में आयोजित होने वाली महामालव स्पर्धा में शहर के 6 से 18 वर्ष की आयु वर्ग में बालक-बालिकाओं की टीमें बनीं और मैच हुए। सोमवार को सुबह के सेशन में 14 मैच हुए। इसमें लॉयन वर्सेस प्यूमा में लायन 16-8 से, शिकागो बुल्स वर्सेस डगलस में शिकागो बुल्स 10-4 से, जावरा रेड वर्सेस जावरा ग्रीन में जावरा रेड 10-6 से, प्यूमा वर्सेस रेंजर में रेंजर 12-2 से, डगलस वर्सेस टाइगर में टाइगर 12-6 से, क्रिस्पा वर्सेस पेंथर में पैंथर 12-6 से, ऑल स्टार वर्सेस मैजिक में ऑल स्टार 9-6 से, जावरा ब्ल्यू वर्सेस जावरा येलो में जावरा येलो 10-8 से, जावरा ए वर्सेस जावरा बी में जावरा बी 17-12 से, पैंथर वर्सेस माइकल में पैंथर 8-5 से, मैजिक वर्सेस ग्लोब टोटर्स में ग्लोब टोटर्स में 17-15 से, वॉरियर वर्सेस चैम्पियन में वॉरियर में 29-5 से, जावरा येलो वर्सेस जावरा ब्राउन में जावरा ब्राउन 20-18 से, जावरा बी वर्सेस जावरा सी में जावरा सी 14-12 से जीते। दोपहर 3 बजे बाद के सेशन में सात मैच हुए।

इसमें लॉयन वर्सेस रेंजर में लॉयन 5-2 से, शिकागो बुल्स वर्सेस टाइगर में शिकागो बुल्स 11-10 से, क्रिस्पा वर्सेस माइकल में माइकल 16-6 से, ऑल स्टार वर्सेस ग्लोब टोटर्स में ऑल स्टार 17-7 से, बोस्टन वर्सेस चैम्पियन में बोस्टन 47-32 से, जावरा ब्ल्यू वर्सेस जावरा ब्राउन में जावरा ब्लू 11-8 से, जावरा ए वर्सेस जावरा सी में जावरा-ए 28-16 से जीती।

अब आखिरी मैच मंगलवार को जॉर्डन वर्सेस एनबीए के बीच खेला जाएगा। हर ग्रुप में तीन-तीन टीमें हैं, एक ग्रुप में जो टीम दो मैच जीती है वो प्रथम हो जाती है। जो टीम दोनों मैच हार गई वो बाहर हो जाती है। इसी आधार पर आज विजेता टीम अनाउंस की जाएगी।

आज होगा स्पर्धा का समापन, देंगे पुरस्कार

बास्केटबॉल स्पर्धा का फाइनल 26 जनवरी की शाम 4 बजे खेला जाएगा। समापन के अतिथि पूर्व गृहमंत्री भारतसिंह, जिला सहकारी केंद्रीय बैंक के पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष प्रकाश मेहरा, समाजसेवी डॉ. एचएस राठौर, फ्लोर एंड फूड्स डायरेक्टर राकेश मेहता, बलवंतसिंह राठौर(गोंदीशंकर) रहेंगे। आखिर में विजेता व उपविजेता टीम को पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा।

