धर्म:आज आएंगे प्रवर्तक विजयमुनिजी, दिवाकर भवन पर होंगे उनके जाप

जावरा3 घंटे पहले
बहता हुआ पानी और रमता हुआ जोगी, जहां से विचरण करते हुए आगे की ओर लगातार बढ़ते हैं। वह जगह शुद्ध होकर निर्मल धर्ममय हो जाती है। ऐसे संतों का सान्निध्य सदमार्ग की ओर अग्रसर करते हुए पापों का क्षय करते हैं। ऐसे ही जैन दिवाकरीय श्रमण संघीय मनस्वी कविरत्न प्रवर्तक विजयमुनिजी, उपप्रवर्तक चंद्रेशमुनिजी, संस्कार मंच प्रणेता सिद्धार्थ मुनिजी, सेवाभावी अभिजीतमुनिजी, मधुर गायक शालीभद्रमुनिजी आदि ठाणा-5 का मंगलवार को नगर प्रवेश होगा।

सुबह 9.30 बजे जैन दिवाकर भवन पर गुरुदेव मुनिंद जैन दिवाकर करो आनंद के जाप होंगे। जाप के लाभार्थी मनोहरलाल, नवीनकुमार, नगीनकुमार चपड़ोद परिवार रहेंगे। जैन काॅन्फ्रेंस युवा शाखा नईदिल्ली के राष्ट्रीय मंत्री संदीप रांका, संघ के उपाध्यक्ष ओमप्रकाश श्रीमाल, संघ के मंत्री आकाश जैन ने बताया प्रवर्तक विजयमुनिजी का चातुर्मास वर्ष 2011 में महाश्रमण प्रवर्तक रमेशमुनिजी के सान्निध्य में हुआ था।

18 फरवरी का मंगल प्रवेश नीमच में होगा। 21 फरवरी को जमुनियाकलां में नवीन स्थानक भवन का शुभारंभ होगा। मंगलवार को सुबह 10.15 से 11.15 बजे तक राजाखेड़ी रेवास फंटे स्थित श्री कस्तूर प्रताप विहार पर जाप व प्रवचन होंगे। गौतम प्रसादी का आयोजन धरमचंद, पंकजकुमार, वैभवकुमार, भव्यकुमार श्रीश्रीमाल परिवार की तरफ से होगा।

