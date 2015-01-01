पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कॉलेज लेवल काउंसिलिंग (सीएलसी):कॉलेज में प्रवेश का आज आखिरी दिन, बीए में इस बार 117 सीटें बढ़ीं

जावराएक घंटा पहले
  • सीएलसी का चौथा चरण आज हो जाएगा खत्म

कॉलेज लेवल काउंसिलिंग (सीएलसी) के अतिरिक्त और अंतिम चरण में एडमिशन लेने का मंगलवार काे अंतिम अवसर है। रजिस्ट्रेशन करवा चुके स्टूडेंट्स फीस जमा करवाकर सीट बुक कर सकते हैं। इस बार पिछले साल के मुकाबले बीए में अधिक आवेदन हुए हैं, यही कारण है कि 30 फीसदी सीटें बढ़ोतरी के बाद भी सीटें बढ़ाना पड़ीं।

इस बार बीए में सीटों का आंकड़ा 500 पार पहुंच गया है। सभी स्टूडेंट्स को प्रवेश मिले, इसके लिए पंजीयन का पोर्टल भी खुला है। खाली सीटों को भरने का भी मंगलवार आखिरी दिन है, लेकिन ये तय है कि बीए को छोड़कर बीएससी में इस बार सीटें खाली रह जाएंगी। सीएलसी के चौथे चरण की शुरुआत के समय यूजी की कुल 1417 सीटें थीं। इस बार प्रवेश प्रक्रिया देरी से शुरू हुई और नतीजा ये रहा कि स्टूडेंट्स को भी पूरा अवसर मिला एडमिशन लेने से लेकर च्वाइस फिलिंंग करने का। सीएलसी के तीन राउंड पूरे होने के बाद भी सीटें खाली बच गईं। ऐसे में सीटों को भरने के लिए चाैथा चरण शुरू हुआ। जो 10 नवंबर को खत्म होगा। सीटों की स्थिति देखें तो बीए में जितने सीटें थीं उनसे ज्यादा आवेदन आए, ऐसे में सीटें कम पड़ने लगीं। इन्हें भरने के लिए दो दिन पहले ही सीटें बढ़ा दी गईं। इससे बीए में इस बार 117 सीटें बढ़ाई गईं, जबकि पिछले साल 409 सीटें ही थीं। इतना ही नहीं एमए में भी सीटों की बढ़ाेतरी की गई। एमए पॉलीटिकल साइंस और बीए में सीटें भरी जा रही हैं। स्टूडेंट्स इसी में प्रवेश ले रहे हैं। इसके उलट टफ सब्जेक्ट यानी बीएससी कम्प्यूटर एप्लीकेशन, बीएससी में रुझान कम है। यानी सीटें खाली पड़ी हैं।

पॉलीटेक्निक काॅलेज में प्रवेश का दूसरा चरण आज से
पॉलीटेक्निक कॉलेज में इंजीनियरिंग डिप्लोमा में प्रवेश लेने के लिए चल रही पहली काउंसिलिंग की आखिरी तारीख खत्म हो गई है। अब बची हुई सीटों को भरने के लिए 10 नवंबर से लोकल काउंसिलिंग शुरू होगी। इसमें भी ऑनलाइन फाॅर्म भरना है। 19 नवंबर को सीटें अलॉट होंगी। 20 नवंबर तक फीस जमा कराना होगी। स्टूडेंट्स इंजीनियरिंग की चार ब्रांचों सिविल, इलेक्ट्रिकल, मैकेनिकल, कम्प्यूटर साइंस में खाली रही सीटों के लिए पंजीयन करा सकते हैं। खाली सीटों की स्थिति 10 नवंबर को स्पष्ट हो जाएगी। जो स्टूडेंट्स पहले राउंड में प्रवेश नहीं ले पाए, वे दूसरे राउंड में प्रवेश के लिए फाॅर्म भर सकते हैं।

