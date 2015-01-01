पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपोत्सव आज से:धनतेरस से लागू होना था ट्रैफिक प्लान भीड़ देख बैरिकेडिंग की, आज से सख्ती

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • डायवर्ट किया रूट, बड़े वाहनों की शहर में एंट्री बंद

कोरोना के बीच बाजार गुलजार होना शुरू हो गए हैं। दो दिन पहले पुलिस प्रशासन ने ट्रैफिक प्लान तैयार किया जिस पर धनतेरस से अमल होना था। बुधवार को भीड़ बढ़ी और जाम की समस्या शुरू हुई तो पुलिस ने मुख्य बाजारों में बड़े वाहनों की एंट्री बंद कर दी। रूट डायवर्ट करने को लेकर मिनीडोर चालकों व पुलिस आरक्षक से कहासुनी हो गई। मामला थाने पहुंच गया, आखिर में माफी के बाद मामला शांत हुआ। दीपोत्सव गुरुवार से शुरू हो रहा है। बाजार में चहल-पहल बढ़ गई। पुलिस ने जो ट्रैफिक प्लान तैयार किया है इसमें बड़े वाहनांे की पार्किंग के लिए पांच स्पॉट बनाए हैं। मिनीडोर सहित बड़े वाहनों के मेन बाजार में जाने की एंट्री नहीं होगी। रतलाम गेट से रूट डायवर्ट होना शुरू हो जाएंगे। ट्रैफिक प्लान दीपावली तक रहेगा। चूंकि प्रशासन का प्लान धनतेरस से ट्रैफिक प्लान लागू करना था ऐसे में सुबह से मेन बाजार में दोपहिया से लेकर चार पहिया वाहन गुजर रहे थे। दोपहर में रश बढ़ने और वाहनों की आवाजाही से जाम लगने लगा। प्रशासन ने तत्काल एक्शन लेते हुए मेन चौराहों पर बैरिकेडिंग की और चार पहिया वाहनों का रूट डायवर्ट कर दिया। शहर के आठ स्थानों को यातायात पाइंट बनाया है, जहां जवान तैनात रहेंगे।

अचानक रूट डायवर्ट से आरक्षक से कहासुनी की

पुलिस प्रशासन ने अचानक मेन चौराहों की बैरिकेडिंग कर तीन व चार पहिया वाहनों पर रोक लगा दी। इससे पहले वाहन चालक कुछ समझ पाते पुलिस ने वाहनों को दूसरे रास्ते से भेजना शुरू कर दिया। घंटाघर चौराहों पर मिनीडोर चालकों के साथ एक आरक्षक की कहासुनी हो गई। बस फिर क्या मामला गरमा गया और थाने पहुंच गया। शहर थाने पर जाकिर, सोहेल और शाहरुख खान ने आप बीती बताई। इसके बाद एसआई ने उन्हें समझाने का प्रयास किया। आरक्षक की तरफ से माफी मांगी, आरक्षक ने अपनी गलती के लिए माफी मांगी। इसके बाद मामला शांत हुआ। (फोटो - अर्जुन दायम)
तीन दिन ये रहेगी व्यवस्था
मुख्य बाजार में नीमचौक से कमानीगेट, कोठी बाजार, घंटाघर, बजाजखाना, चूड़ी बाजार, जवाहर पथ, खारीवाल मोहल्ला में वाहनों की एंट्री बंद रहेगी। नीमचौक, कमानीगेट, आजाद चौक, गुन्नाचौक, हाथीखाना नया पुल, गोवर्धननाथ मंदिर, रतलामी गेट, पंकज बुक सेंटर पर यातायात पाइंट बनाए हैं। वाहन पार्किंग के लिए बोर्डियाकुआं, गीताभवन, पुराना अस्पताल, मच्छी भवन, पुरानी धानमंडी में व्यवस्था रहेगी। रूट डायवर्ट रतलामी गेट से अस्पताल मार्ग, रतलामी गेट से ऊंटखाना रपट रोड की तरफ रहेगा।

