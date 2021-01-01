पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन अभियान:तकनीकी कारणों से पौन घंटे देरी से शुरू हुआ टीकाकरण, डॉ. मंडवारिया से की शुरुआत

जावरा3 घंटे पहले
बीएमओ की उपस्थिति में डॉ. अतुल मंडवारिया ने लगवाया पहला टीका। - Dainik Bhaskar
बीएमओ की उपस्थिति में डॉ. अतुल मंडवारिया ने लगवाया पहला टीका।
  • हेल्थ वर्करों की खुशी का ठिकाना नहीं रहा, बोले : सभी लगवाएं
  • पहले ग्रुप में 10 लोगों को दिया डोज, इनमें 4 डॉक्टर थे

सिविल अस्पताल में सोमवार का दिन वैक्सीन के रूप में खुशियां लेकर आया। पहला टीका स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. अतुल मंडवारिया ने लगवाया, वहीं दूसरा टीका स्वीपर गोपाल कंडारे को लगा। हालांकि पहला टीकाकरण जिले में हो चुका है और दस दिन बाद तहसील स्तर पर शुरू हुआ। सुबह 9 बजे से वैक्सीनेशन शुरू होना था लेकिन ऑनलाइन वेबसाइट पर टेक्नीकल प्रॉब्लम के कारण सेशन शुरू नहीं हो सका। आधे घंटे मशक्कत के बाद सेशन शुरू हुआ।

पहले दिन के लिए 100 लोगाें को मैसेज मिले और सुबह 9.30 बजे तक 10 लोगों का पहला ग्रुप बना, जिसमें 4 डॉक्टर और बाकी हेल्थ वर्कर थे। वैक्सीन लगवाने वाले हेल्थ वर्करों से उनकी प्रतिक्रियाएं पूछीं। टीकाकरण की व्यवस्था शैलेंद्रकुमार दवे, अकील मंसूरी, अनिल पटेल, गोपाल राठौर ने संभाली। टीका लगाने में विजयलक्ष्मी पंवार, ज्योति पांचाल, सुनीता शर्मा, समरथ पाटीदार, यशोदा शर्मा, डॉ. भीष्म गंगाधर कुमावत, डॉ. किशनलाल जैन ने भूमिका निभाई।

28 दिन बाद लगेगा दूसरा डोज- कोविशील्ड का पहला डोज सोमवार को लगा अब दूसरा डोज 28 दिन के बाद लगेगा। चूंकि डोज तभी कारगर है जब दूसरा लगे, इसके बाद ही एंटी बॉडी बनेगी। जिन 100 लोगों को पहले दिन वैक्सीन लगी है सभी काे 30 मिनट ऑब्जर्वेशन में रखा है। साथ ही स्वास्थ्य में किसी तरह की हलचल होने पर अस्पताल आने की बात कही।

860 वर्करों के रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए थे- बीएमओ डॉ.दीपक पालड़िया ने बताया कि वैक्सीनेशन के लिए ब्लॉक के 860 हेल्थ वर्करों के रजिस्ट्रेशन हुए थे। इसके आधे कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लग जाए, उतना डोज हमारे पास हैं।

पहले दिन 90% डॉक्टरों ने लगवाई वैक्सीन

काेरोना याेद्धाओं का उत्साह बढ़ाने के लिए शुरुआत में 90 फीसदी डॉक्टर ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। इसमें डॉ. प्रकाश उपाध्याय, डॉ. घनश्याम पाटीदार, डॉ. अभिदीप शाकल्य, डॉ. शंकर खराड़ी, डॉ. दिनेश पाटीदार, डॉ. फैजान उस्मानी, डॉ. कन्नौजे शामिल हैं।

100वां टीका बीईई बसंतीलाल मईड़ा को लगा। ऐसा कर सभी डॉक्टरों ने हेल्थ वर्करों के मन में चल रही झिझक को खत्म कर दिया है। टीकाकरण के दौरान डॉ. रामनारायण मंडवारिया, डॉ. ज्योति उपाध्याय, डॉ. दिलीप शाकल्य, प्रदीप शर्मा, अशोक पोरवाल आदि मौजूद थे।

वैक्सीन इम्युनिटी के लिए कारगर, कोई दर्द नहीं- वैक्सीन लगने के बाद ऑब्जर्वेशन रूम में पहुंचे स्त्री रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. अतुल मंडवारिया ने कहा कि वैक्सीन काफी कारगर है। लगने के बाद किसी तरह का दर्द नहीं हुआ।

चूंकि नई वैक्सीन है ऐसे में थोड़ी हिचक रहती है लेकिन कोविशील्ड कोरोना से आपको बचाती है और इम्युनिटी बढ़ाने के लिए कारगर है। ऐसे में सभी को वैक्सीन लगवाना चाहिए। स्वीपर गोपाल कंडारे का कहना है कि मैं खुश हूं कि शुरुआती वैक्सीनेशन में मेरा नंबर लगा। कोरोना वैक्सीन भी सामान्य वैक्सीन की तरह है, ऐसे में लगवाने में किसी तरह का खतरा नहीं है। सभी को आगे आना चाहिए।

