चुनावी सुगबुगाहट:क्रिटिकल पोलिंग बूथ का सत्यापन शुरू, दिसंबर अंत में आचार संहिता की तैयारी

जावराएक घंटा पहले
  • महिला दावेदार समाज से सोशल मीडिया तक एक्टिव, पति टिकट की जुगाड़ में जुटे

नगरपालिका अध्यक्ष पद के आरक्षण की प्रक्रिया के बाद अब पोलिंग बूथ सत्यापन शुरू हो गया है। जानकारों का मानना है कि जनवरी 2020 की स्थिति में बनी निर्वाचन नामावली से चुनाव करवाना हैं तो दिसंबर अंत तक आचार संहिता लगाना पड़ेगी और जनवरी 2021 में चुनाव हो जाएंगे।

यदि 31 दिसंबर पहले आचार संहिता नहीं लगती है तो फिर जनवरी 2021 की स्थिति में नई निर्वाचन नामावली बनाना होगी और इस प्रक्रिया में दो से 3 महीने लगेंगे। ऐसे में निकाय चुनाव मार्च-अप्रैल तक खिंच सकते हैं जो मुमकिन नहीं लग रहा।

चुनाव काे लेकर अध्यक्ष से लेकर पार्षद पद के दावेदार समाज से लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव हो गए हैं। सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप से लेकर सार्वजनिक आयोजनों में महिला दावेदारों को सक्रिय करने के साथ ही पतिदेव इस जुगाड़ में जुट गए हैं कि टिकट कैसे लाया जाए।

यदि टिकट मिल जाता है तो फिर वोटरों का गणित कैसे बैठाएं। इसके लिए वे चुनावी जानकारों के पास भी पहुंचना शुरू हो गए हैं। कोरोनाकाल के कारण वैसे भी चुनाव सालभर पिछड़ चुके हैं। अब चूंकि सारी गतिविधियां सामान्य हैं और बीच में विधानसभा के उपचुनाव भी हो चुके हैं।

ऐसे में संभव है कि सरकार व चुनाव आयोग इसमें ज्यादा ढील नहीं दे। आयोग ने इसके लिए पुलिस और प्रशासन से क्रिटिकल पोलिंग बूथ की सत्यापन रिपोर्ट भी मांग ली है। इसको देखते हुए कयास लगाए जा रहे हैं कि दिसंबर अंत तक आचार संहिता लग जाएगी और जनवरी में नामांकन से लेकर मतदान की प्रक्रिया पूरी हो सकेगी।

पुलिस ने 13 क्रिटिकल मतदान केंद्र देखे, फाइनल सूची बन रही

नगर में कुल 62 पोलिंग बूथ हैं लेकिन इस बार तीन नए बूथ बढ़ाने का प्रस्ताव आयोग को भेजा है। 13 बूथ ऐसे हैं जहां दोनों समुदाय के वोट और वोटिंग प्रतिशत ज्यादा है। शुरुआती दौर में चिह्नित इन 13 बूथ का शनिवार को सिटी थाना प्रभारी वीडी जोशी ने निरीक्षण किया।

पहले जो अस्तबल में दो बूथ लगते थे उन्हें इस बार पैलेस में शिफ्ट किया जाएगा। तालनाका सामुदायिक भवन का बूथ उदासी की बाड़ी वाले सेंटर पर शिफ्ट हो सकता है। वहीं मोमिनपुरा नूतन स्कूल का बूथ शुक्रवारिया इंदिरा महिला मंडल कक्ष में संभावित है।

इनके साथ ही मिनीपुरा स्कूल परिसर में स्थित 4 पोलिंग बूथ का भी टीआई ने बल के साथ निरीक्षण किया। इनके अलावा बड़ा मालीपुरा में काटजू स्कूल वाला बूथ व ऊंटखाना का बीईओ ऑफिस वाला बूथ भी क्रिटिकल श्रेणी में रहा है, इसलिए इन्हें भी देखा है। विद्युत मंडल अकब बिजली घर और स्टेशन रोड के बूथ का भी निरीक्षण कर टीप अंकित करके सीएसपी कार्यालय भेजी है।

जो राजनीति से दूर, उनके फोटो भी सोशल मीडिया पर छाए
नपा में इस बार अध्यक्ष पद ओबीसी महिला के लिए आरक्षित है। जावरा नगर में कुल 53 हजार 232 वोटर हैं और इनमें से 35 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा ओबीसी वोटर बताए जा रहे हैं। आरक्षण के बाद से ही जो महिलाएं कभी राजनीति या सार्वजनिक आयोजनों में नजर नहीं आतीं, उनके फोटो पतियों के साथ सोशल मीडिया पर दावेदारी के रूप में वायरल हो रहे हैं। संभव है इस बार भी ऐसा हो।

एक नजर में जावरा नपा
नपा की स्थापना- 30 मई 1942
कार्यालय- 1968 तक घंटाघर में व अब कोर्ट के पास मौजूदा भवन
पहले अध्यक्ष- आकिल मोहम्मद खां
आखिरी अध्यक्ष- अनिल दसेड़ा
अब तक कुल- 28 प्रशासक व 18 अध्यक्ष
कुल वार्ड- 30
कुल वोटर- 53 हजार 232
कुल मतदान केंद्र- 65 (अधिकृत 62 व 3 नए प्रस्तावित)
क्रिटिकल केंद्र- 13

