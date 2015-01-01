पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काेरोना संक्रमण:कोरोना के डर के बीच शादियां शुरू, ट्रेनें हैं नहीं, सीमा सील ना हो जाए, यात्रा टाल रहे लोग

जावरा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अन्य जिले व राज्यों में आने-जाने वाले मेहमान कर रहे रहे कार्यक्रम निरस्त, स्थानीय आयोजक भी कर रहे रिसेप्शन के समय को लेकर विचार

कोरोना गाइडलाइन के साथ नगर में शहनाइयां बजना शुरू हो गई हैं। माता पूजन के साथ ही अन्य रस्में निभाई जा रही हैं। टेंशन स्थानीय से ज्यादा बाहर आने-जाने वाले मेहमानों को सता रही है। हफ्तेभर में काेरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते केस के कारण अब रिश्तेदार अन्य राज्यों व हॉटस्पॉट रह चुके इलाकों में जाने से कतरा रहे हैं। एक तरफ ट्रेन की व्यवस्था नहीं, दूसरी तरफ नाइट कर्फ्यू की दिक्कत। ज्यादातर रिश्तेदारों को ये डर है कि वे शादी में गए तो कहीं सीमा सील ना हो जाए। घर आने के बाद 14 दिन तक क्वारेंटाइन ना रहना पड़े। इधर क्राइसिस कमेटी ने कर्फ्यू का समय रात 10 की जगह 8 बजे से करने का प्रस्ताव शासन को भेजा है। इस पर अमल होता है तो रात का रिसेप्शन सुबह करना होगा ताकि बाहर के मेहमान ना आएं ताे भी स्थानीयस्तर पर मेहमानों को परेशानी ना हो। ऐसे में ना चाहते हुए भी कोरोना ने वैवाहिक आयोजनाें में दखल दे दी है।

इस साल का पहला शादियों का सीजन कोरोना के कारण पिट चुका है, अब दूसरा सीजन देवउठनी ग्यारस से शुरू हो रहा है। जो अगले महीने तक रहेगा। वो भी सिर्फ विशेष 9 दिन के लिए। इस बीच रोज नगर में कोरोना के नए केस सामने आते जा रहे हैं। जो परिवारों द्वारा की गई तैयारियाें को बदल रहे हैं। हालांकि रस्में वहीं होंगी लेकिन सिर्फ मैनेजमेंट पर फोकस करना होगा। ज्यादा टेंशन में वे हैं जिन्होंने अच्छी शादी के चक्कर में हजारों लोगों को दावत रखी, सारे अरेंजमेंट्स कर दिए। इधर रिश्तेदार आदि भी आने व जाने के लिए निकल चुके हैं। अब वे कोरोना गाइडलाइन के तहत व्यवस्थाएं जुटाने में लग गए हैं। इसमें तीन मुख्य बातों पर फोकस करना है पहला मास्क, दूसरा डिस्टेंसिंग तीसरा भीड़ इकट्‌ठा ना करना। इधर रात 9.30 बजे पहले रिसेप्शन पैकअप तो करना ही है। इन सभी नियमों को देखते हुए अब परिवार पारिवारिक आयोजन निर्धारित समय पर करने की प्लानिंग कर रहे हैं लेकिन रिसेप्शन दो भागों में करने या सुबह करने के मूड में है। अगर रात में किया और एक-दो दिन में अगर नाइट कर्फ्यू रात 8 बजे से हुआ तो व्यवस्था बिगड़ जाएगी। परिचितों को भी हायताैबा लगी रहेगी। इस कारण दिक्कतें ओर बढ़ेंगी। इनके निराकरण के लिए अब प्लानिंग बनने लगी है।

महाराष्ट्र जाना है, सीमा सील होने का डर इसलिए प्रोग्राम बदला

स्थानीय निवासी राजू वर्मा ने बताया कि रितेश्दार की यहां 27 नवंबर की शादी है। बरात लेकर महाराष्ट्र जाना है। जाने के लिए टिकट से लेकर पूरा प्लान बना लिया लेकिन धारा 144 लगने के बाद अब सीमा सील होने का अंदेशा हो रहा है। ऐसे में तय नहीं कर पा रहे हैं कि शादी में जाएं या नहीं। अगर जाते हैं तो वापस रात में लौटेंगे, ऐसे में कर्फ्यू के बीच छूट मिलेगी या नहीं पता नहीं। अभी कर्फ्यू लगा, कुछ दिन बाद केस बढ़े तो सीमा सील हो जाए तो वहीं फंस जाएंगे। हालात सुधरेंगे या नहीं, इस कारण शादी में जाने का प्रोग्राम कैंसिल किया। अरनियानपीथा निवासी भागीरथ काेलानिया ने बताया कि 10 दिसंबर काे बेटे की शादी है। पहले 500 पत्रिका का ऑर्डर दिया थ लेकिन नई गाइडलाइन आते ही इस कम कर 100 कर दिया है।

दिखने लगा असर, माता पूजन समेत अन्य रस्मों में कम हुए मेहमान

केरवासा | कोविड के डर और नई गाइडलाइन का असर शादियों की रस्मों में दिखने लगा है। रविवार को भूतेड़ा में एक विवाद समारोह में चाक बधाना व माताजी पूजन की रस्म हुई। सामान्यत: इस दौरान चल समारोह निकलता है और मेहमान समेत गांव की कई महिलाएं जुटती हैं जबकि यहां मेहमान नदारद रहे। सिर्फ परिवार की चंद महिलाओं ने रस्में पूरी कीं। शादियों से जैसे रौनक गायब हो रही है।

निमंत्रण पूरे परिवार का, जाएगा कोई एक
अनलॉक के बाद सरकार ने कोविड-19 के तहत विशेष ट्रेनें ही चलाई हैं। वहीं जावरा से तो एक भी ट्रेन नहीं है। बसों का सफर लोगों को लंबा पड़ रहा है। इधर कोरोना के बढ़ते मामले अब लोगों को फिर से अप्रैल व मई का समय याद दिला रहे हैं। ऐसे में कई लोग वैवाहिक आयोजनों को इगनोर कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना है कि किसी खास के यहां होगा तो परिवार का एक सदस्य ही जाएगा ताकि परिवार की उपस्थिति भी दर्ज हो जाए और भीड़ से भी बचे रहें।​​​​​​​


