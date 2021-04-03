पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:हकीकत में दुखियों का सहारा हैं मेरे खाटू श्याम बाबा...

मनासा3 घंटे पहले
  • पिपलियारावजी में खाटू श्याम भजन संध्या में देर रात तक श्रद्धालु भजन सुनकर नृत्य करते रहे

तेरा दर तो हकीकत में दुखियों का सहारा हैं...दरबार मेरे बाबा का जन्नत हैं...., हारे का श्याम है बाबा मेरो हैं.... जैसे भजन पर देर रात तक भक्त बाबा के दरबार में नृत्य करते रहे। भजन गायिका माया चौहान व अजय पाटीदार ने एक से बढ़कर एक बाबा खाटू श्याम के भजन सुनाए।

तहसील मुख्यालय से 10 किमी दूर पिपल्यारावजी में शामावि के पास मैदान में बुधवार को खाटू श्याम बाबा की भजन संध्या का आयोजन हुआ। बाबा का अलौकिक शृंगार कर दरबार सजाया। आयोजन श्याम चाकरी परिवार ने किया। रात 8 बजे बाबा खाटू श्याम की पूजा अर्चना कर छप्पन भोग लगाया गया।

भजन गायक अजय पाटीदार ने बाबा खाटू श्याम की कथा भजन के माध्यम से सुनाई। उपस्थित महिला-पुरूष भाव विभोर हो गए। बाल कलाकार जय यादव ने बाबा के भजन की प्रस्तुति दी। पूरा पांडाल तालियों की गूंज उठा। गांव से 460 किमी की पैदल यात्रा करके खाटू श्याम जाने वाले विजय मोरवाड़िया, विक्रमसिंह परिहार, विकास सोलंकी, राहुल कहार, राहुल खारोल, शंभुलाल धनगर का सम्मान सामाजिक संस्था यूथ फेंस क्लब अध्यक्ष लोकेंद्रसिंह भाटी, हेमेंद्र नागदा, ओमप्रकाश नागदा, मनीष पालीवाल ने सम्मान किया।

भजन संध्या मे अतिथि रावत दिग्विजयसिंह, बर्डियाजागीर सरपंच रघुवीर शर्मा, पिपल्यारावजी सरपंच रमेश पाटीदार ने बाबा के दरबार की पूजा कर आशिर्वाद लिया। चरण चाकरी परिवार के विजयसिंह भाटी ने अतिथियों का सम्मान किया। प्रसादी का वितरण हिम्मतसिंह शक्तावत ने किया।

