बाॅयलर में ब्लास्ट:गांव सानड़ा स्थित टायर फैक्टरी के बाॅयलर में विस्फाेट होने से 1 मजदूर की मौत, दूसरा घायल

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • फैक्टरी में पुराने टायर से निकालते हैं तेल एवं पाउडर, पूर्व में विस्फाेट से जा चुकी है एक की जान

गांव सानड़ा स्थित टायर फैक्टरी के बाॅयलर में बुधवार को ब्लास्ट हो गया। घटना में एक मजदूर की मौत हो गई व 1 घायल हो गया। प्राथमिक इलाज के बाद घायल को झालावाड़ रैफर किया गया। टीआई धर्मेश यादव ने बताया कि घटना सुबह 7 बजे हुई। फैक्टरी में पुराने टायर से तेल एवं पाउडर निकालने का काम किया जाता था। बाॅयरल में ब्लास्ट से कालापन थाना पिटोल, जिला झाबुआ निवासी सुनील पिता भीमा (20) की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई एवं एक अन्य व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से घायल है। उसका झालावाड़ में इलाज चल रहा है। सरपंच प्रतिनिधि राजेंद्रसिंह राठौड़ ने बताया कि 1982 में चारागाह की भूमि को चौकीदार एवं पटवारी की मिलीभगत से शासकीय घोषित कर विक्रय कर दिया। लगभग 20 बीघा जमीन में उपरोक्त फैक्टरी में पुराने टायर जलाकर तेल निकाला जाता है एवं पाउडर बनाया जाता है। राठौर ने बताया फैक्टरी के पास स्थित सड़क से लगी 70 फीट लंबी भूमि पर भी फैक्टरी मालिक ने अवैध कब्जा किया है एवं विगत 4 वर्षों से उपरोक्त फैक्टरी चल रही है। कई बार शासन को लिखकर भी दिया है कि उपरोक्त फैक्टरी से क्षेत्र में पुराने टायर बड़ी मात्रा में जलाए जाने से भारी प्रदूषण फैल रहा है। करीब 5 किलोमीटर दूर तक बसे गांव गोवर्धनपुरा, रामनगर, सानडा़,आमझरी, व सम्मतखेड़ी आदि में भी फैक्टरी से निकलने वाले धुएं से ग्रामीणजन को परेशानी झेलना पड़ रही है।

फैक्टरी अवैध रूप से रात के समय चलाई जाती है
स्थानीय ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि फैक्टरी अवैध रूप से रात्रि के समय चलाई जाती है। प्रशासन को शिकायत करने के बाद भी मालिक के विरुद्ध आज तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। प्रशासन की मिलीभगत से यह टायर फैक्टरी चलाई जा रही है। पूर्व में भी दो बार ऐसा विस्फोट इस फैक्टरी में हो चुका है। इससे एक मजदूर की पूर्व में भी मौत हो गई थी। आज तक फैक्टरी मालिक पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई जिसके चलते एक मजदूर को आज फिर अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी। जमीन फैक्टरी मालिक की पत्नी पिंकी सिंगल के नाम पर है जो की रामगंजमंडी में रहती है।

फैक्टरी बंद करने दिए निर्देश
टीआई यादव के अनुसार मृतक का पोस्टमार्टम कर शव परिजन को सौंप दिया है मामले में आगे जांच जारी है फैक्टरी संचालक पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। फैक्ट्री में ब्लॉस्ट से मजदूर की मौत के बाद एसडीएम आरपी वर्मा ने फैक्टरी बंद करने निर्देश दिए हैं।

