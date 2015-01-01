पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बड़ा बदलाव:10वीं-12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा के प्रश्न-पत्र ऑनलाइन भेजे जाएंगे, एक केंद्र पर तीन स्कूल के विद्यार्थी देंगे पेपर

मंदसौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना संक्रमण के चलते माशिमं ने बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को लेकर विभाग को जारी किए निर्देश

10वीं-12वीं के प्रश्न-पत्र परीक्षा केंद्रों पर ऑनलाइन भेजे जाएंगे। ऐसा पहली बार होगा। कोविड-19 के नियमों का पालन कराने के लिए माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने परीक्षा केंद्रों के चयन की जिम्मेदारी कलेक्टर को सौंपी है। जिला समिति के माध्यम से परीक्षा केंद्रों का चयन कर जानकारी माशिमं को भेजेंगे। कोविड-19 के चलते 2020-21 में 10वीं व 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षाओं में बड़ा बदलाव होगा। माशिमं ने तैयारी शुरू कर निर्देश जारी कर दिए है। सबसे बड़ा निर्णय प्रश्न पत्र ऑनलाइन भेजने का लिया है। केंद्र पर पेपर का प्रिंट निकालकर विद्यार्थियों को वितरित किए जाएंगे। परीक्षा शुरू होने के पहले पेपर आउट होने की संभावना भी नहीं रहेगी। परीक्षा भी दो पालियों में होगी। 2020-21 में बोर्ड परीक्षा के लिए कलेक्टर को गाइडलाइन जारी कर मप्र माशिमं ने ये निर्णय लिए हैं। पहले समन्वय संस्था द्वारा प्रश्न-पत्रों का वितरण परीक्षा केंद्रों पर किया जाता था। इससे परिवहन व्यवस्था में मंडल के लाखों रुपए खर्च होते हैं। परीक्षा केंद्रों से कई बार पेपर आउट होने संभावना रहती थी। इस कारण मंडल ने यह निर्णय लिया है।

250 से कम परीक्षार्थी होने पर नहीं बनेगा केंद्र

गाइडलाइन में कहा गया है कि परीक्षा केंद्रों में शामिल स्कूलों की दूरी शहरी क्षेत्र में पांच किमी एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 10 किमी से ज्यादा नहीं होनी चाहिए। परीक्षा केंद्र के लिए ऐसे स्कूलों का चयन किया जाए, जहां फर्नीचर, पेयजल, प्रसाधन व सुरक्षा की व्यवस्था हो। एक केंद्र में 250 से कम परीक्षार्थी होने की स्थिति में ऐसे स्कूल को केंद्र के लिए प्रस्तावित नहीं किया जाए। एक परीक्षा केंद्र पर तीन स्कूल के विद्यार्थियों को शामिल किया जाए।
प्राइवेट परीक्षार्थियों के लिए ऐसे होंगे मापदंड

{किसी भी परीक्षा केंद्र में परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या 10 प्रतिशत ही रहेगी। {प्राइवेट परीक्षार्थियों के लिए परीक्षा केंद्र जिला मुख्यालय पर बनाए जाएंगे।

तैयारी के निर्देश बोर्ड से आए हैं

^10वीं-12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा को लेकर तैयारियों के संबंध में माशिमं द्वारा निर्देश आए हैं। कोविड-19 के चलते बदलाव के साथ व्यवस्था की जाना है। इसमें केंद्रों के निर्धारण व परीक्षार्थियों की संख्या के आधार पर सबकुछ तय होगा। आरएल कारपेंटर, डीईओ, मंदसौर

