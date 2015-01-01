पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्कूल शिक्षा:10वीं-12वीं की परीक्षा के आवेदन 30 तक भरें

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 बोर्ड परीक्षा की प्रक्रिया शुरू

माशिमं ने शैक्षणिक सत्र 2020-21 की बोर्ड परीक्षा की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। 10वीं और 12वीं में फेल हो चुके छात्रों के फाॅर्म भरने के लिए नामांकन की जरूरत नहीं है। वे फाॅर्म भरते समय अपने पुराने नामांकन की जानकारी फाॅर्म में भर सकते हैं। अंतिम तारीख 30 नवंबर है। 10 हजार रुपए लेट फीस के साथ छात्र परीक्षा शुरू होने के एक माह पहले तक फाॅर्म भर सकते हैं। जिले में करीब 2500 छात्र-छात्राएं हैं, जो सफल नहीं हो सके हैं। यह है नामांकन : कक्षा 8वीं तक छात्र-छात्राओं का नामांकन जिलास्तर पर रहता है। 9वीं में प्रवेश के साथ ही नामांकन मंडल के पास जरूरी होता है। आमतौर पर स्कूल प्रबंधन फीस लेकर कक्षा 9वीं में प्रवेश के साथ ही छात्र का मंडल में नामांकन करा देते हैं। कक्षा 9वीं में किया गया यह नामांकन कक्षा 12वीं तक मान्य होता है।

पुुराने नामांकन को भी मान्यता प्रदान कर दी
प्रदेश में हाईस्कूल व हायर सेकंडरी कक्षाओं की बोर्ड परीक्षा माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल आयोजित करता है। परीक्षा में शामिल होने वाले छात्र-छात्राओं के लिए मंडल में नामांकन जरूरी होता है। आमतौर पर वार्षिक परीक्षा फाॅर्म भरवाने की प्रक्रिया स्कूलों द्वारा पूरी की जाती है लेकिन इस साल कोरोना काल के कारण मंडल से ऑनलाइन परीक्षा फाॅर्म भरवाने की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी। ऐसे में हाईस्कूल व हायर सेकंडरी स्कूल में फेल हो चुके छात्रों के सामने संकट था कि उन्हें दोबारा नामांकन कराना होगा, लेकिन मंडल ने राहत देते हुए पुराने नामांकन को भी मान्यता प्रदान कर दी है। फाॅर्म भरते समय छात्र का नाम जिस विद्यालय में दर्ज है, उसके माध्यम से अपना पुराना नामांकन मंडल के पास भेज सकता है।

30 के बाद लगेगी लेट फीस
जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी आरएल कारपेंटर ने बताया कि माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल ने 900 रुपए फीस के साथ वार्षिक परीक्षा की अंतिम तारीख 30 नवंबर रखी है। इसके बाद 31 दिसंबर तक 2 हजार रुपए लेट फीस के साथ, 31 जनवरी तक 5 हजार रुपए लेट फीस के साथ तथा 10 हजार रुपए लेट फीस के साथ छात्र-छात्राओं द्वारा परीक्षा की तिथि से एक माह पूर्व परीक्षा फाॅर्म भरा जा सकता है।

