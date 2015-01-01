पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना:जिले में 11 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, 3 दिन में 31 मरीज सामने आए, एक्टिव केस 81

मंदसौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शहर में नपा व पुलिस जवानों ने गांधी चौराहा पर बिना मास्क वालों के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई की।
  • रेलवे स्टेशनों पर यात्रियों का किया जा रहा स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण, नपा व पुलिस ने बिना मास्क वालाें पर कार्रवाई की

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण जारी है। 11 नए पॉजिटिव मिले। सोमवार को रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट से जिले में 9 पॉजिटिव जबकि रतलाम मेडिकल कॉलेज से आई रिपोर्ट में 2 नए मरीज मिले। इसमें शामगढ़ जिला अस्पताल में एक मरीज सामने आया है। वहीं मल्हारगढ़, शामगढ़, कचनारा फ्लेग, गांधीसागर सहित मंदसौर में पॉजिटिव पाए गए।

इसके साथ जिले में मरीजों का आंकड़ा 2227 पर पहुंच गया है। वर्तमान में एक्टिव केस 81 हैं। 3 दिन में जिले में 31 मरीज सामने आए हैं। इधर रोकथाम के लिए प्रशासन बिना मास्क वालों के खिलाफ निरंतर कार्रवाई कर रहा है। वहीं रेलवे द्वारा स्टेशनों पर बाहर से आने वालों की जांच व स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण किया जा रहा है।

इधर नपा ने बिना मास्क वाले 55 लोगों पर की चालानी कार्रवाई
नपा सीएमओ प्रेमकुमार सुमन ने बताया कि शहर में बिना मास्क वालाें पर कार्रवाई जारी है। सोमवार को भी राजस्व अमले ने गांधी चैराहा, बीपीएल चैराहा, सहकारी बाजार रोड एवं अन्य कई स्थानों पर 55 लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करते हुए 5500 रुपए की वसूली की। इस दौरान प्रभारी राजस्व अधिकारी विजय मांदलिया व नपा की राजस्व शाखा में कार्यरत सुरेश पाठक, राजेश दावरे, दीपक ग्वाला व अन्य कर्मचारी मौजूद थे। सीएमओ सुमन ने लोगों से कहा कि घर से निकलने के दौरान अनिवार्य रूप से मास्क लगाकर ही निकलें। दुकानदार अपने कार्य स्थल पर मास्क लगाकर काम करंे।

पार्षद पति का भी काटा चालान, अन्य लोगों से भी 2700 रुपए वसूले

सोमवार को बिना मास्क के भ्रमण कर रहे लोगों में 27 लोगों के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई की गई। जिनसे 2700 रुपए वसूल किए गए। कर्मचारियों ने वार्ड 15 के पार्षद पति फारुख मेव भी बिना मास्क के दिखाई दिए ऐसे में कर्मचारियांे ने उनका भी चालान काटा। इधर, शामगढ़ में कोटा नागदा स्पेशल ट्रेन से रोज 40 से 50 लाेग सफर कर रहे हैं। रेलवे व स्वास्थ्य विभाग यात्रियों का परीक्षण कर रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें