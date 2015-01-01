पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ रहा कोरोना:11 पॉजिटिव मिले, कार्रवाई शुरू, बिना मास्क वाले 147 से वसूला जुर्माना

मंदसौर2 घंटे पहले
  • निपटने के लिए जिलेभर में काम शुरू, रोकथाम पर चर्चा के लिए जिला क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक आज

जिले में कोरोना संक्रमण तेज होता जा रहा है। शनिवार को जिलेभर में बिना मास्क वालों के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई की गई। यहीं नहीं शनिवार रात को जिले में 11 नए पॉजिटिव मिले जो जिले के अलग-अलग हिस्सों में मिले। इससे संक्रमण का खतरा तेज होता दिख रहा है। संक्रमण को देखते हुए प्रशासन ने भी रविवार को जिला क्राइसिस मेनेजमेंट की बैठक बुलाई है। शनिवार को जिले में 11 नए पॉजिटिव मिले। इनमें रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट में 8 एवं रतलाम मेडिकल कॉलेज से आई रिपोर्ट में 3 पॉजिटिव मिले हैं। इसमें गांधीसागर, भानपुरा, शामगढ़, सुवासरा, मंदसौर शहर के मरीज शामिल हैं। संक्रमण रोकने के लिए शनिवार से प्रशासन सख्त दिखा। शनिवार को शहर सहित जिलेभर में प्रशासन मास्क नहीं पहनने वालांे के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई शुरू की। वहीं संक्रमण की रोकथाम के लिए कलेक्टर ने रविवार को जिला क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक भी बुलाई है।

बैरिकेड्स लगाकर समझाइश दी, अनाउंस भी करवाया
शामगढ़ में बिना मास्क वालाें के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई की गई। तहसीलदार आरएल मुनिया के निर्देश पर शिव हनुमान मंदिर के पीछे बैरिकेड्स लगाकर समझाइश व कार्रवाई की। स्वास्थ्य प्रभारी धर्मेंद्र उपाध्याय ने बताया कि जिले में बढ़ते संक्रमण को देखते हुए सोशल मीडिया व शहर में अनाउंस कराया। उसके बाद बिना मास्क वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की। शनिवार को 147 पर कार्रवाई करते हुए 14700 का जुर्माना वसूल किया। वहीं सीतामऊ में भी स्थानीय प्रशासन ने लदुना चौराहा पर चैकिंग करते हुए बिना मास्क वालों के खिलाफ चालानी कार्रवाई की।

शामगढ़ में 2 दिन में 3 कोरोना मरीज सामने आए
शामगढ़ में दो दिन में 3 कोरोना मरीज सामने आए हैं। शुक्रवार को वार्ड 8 सगोरिया रोड के समीप रहने वाले पानी पतासा व्यवसायी की 23 वर्षिय पत्नी पॉजिटिव आई है। परिजन ने बताया कि महिला का स्वास्थ्य दो-तीन दिन से खराब था। टेस्ट कराया जिसमें पॉजिटिव आई। अब महिला को होम क्वारेंटाइन कर रखा है। नगर परिषद ने कंटेनमेंट एरिया बनाने की कार्रवाई की। शनिवार को वार्ड 9 मेन रोड के पास 74 वर्षीय किराना व्यवसायी पॉजिटिव आया। कंटेनमेंट बनाकर बुजुर्ग को मंदसौर रेफर किया। वहीं वार्ड 12 शीतल माता गेट के पास 45 वर्षिय पुरुष पॉजिटिव आया।

