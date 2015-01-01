पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नपा चुनाव की तैयारी:15 करोड़ रु. से डलेगी नई पेयजल लाइन, 9 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक में बनेंगी सड़कें

मंदसौर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 70 करोड़ रुपए के विकास कार्य शुरू होंगे, सीएम चौहान से कराएंगे भूमिपूजन

नपा ने चुनाव से पहले 70 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक के विकास कार्यों को शुरू करने की तैयारी कर ली है। भाजपा की नपा परिषद इन कार्यों का भूमिपूजन कराने के लिए सीएम शिवराजसिंह चौहान को बुलाने की तैयारी कर रही है। इससे वोटरों को लुभाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। इन कार्यों में शहर में 15 करोड़ रुपए से नई पेयजल लाइन डाली जाएगी जिसकी टेंडर प्रक्रिया हो चुकी है। वहीं करीब 9 करोड़ से शहर में सड़कों का निर्माण हाेगा। 52 करोड़ से नपा शॉपिंग मॉल बनेगा। इनके टेंडर 3-4 दिन में खुलने वाले हैं। इससे निश्चित ही शहर के 1 लाख से अधिक लोगों को सुविधाएं मिलेंगी। शहर में दिसंबर के प्रथम सप्ताह में नपा चुनाव की आचार संहिता लगने की संभावना है। इससे पहले नपा परिषद शहर को 70 करोड़ से अधिक के विकास कार्यों की सौगात देने की तैयारी कर रही है। इसी सप्ताह सभी की टेंडर प्रक्रिया पूरी हो जाएगी। इसके बाद वर्क ऑर्डर जारी कर काम शुरू कराना ही रहेगा। वहीं वोटरों को लुभाने के लिए नपाध्यक्ष राम काेटवानी सीएम शिवराजसिंह चौहान को भी बुलाने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। पिछले दिनों हुई वीसी में नपाध्यक्ष ने सीएम को मंदसौर आने का न्योता दिया था जिसे उन्होंने स्वीकार भी किया। नवंबर के अंतिम दिनों में सीएम मंदसौर आ सकते हैं। नपा विकास कार्यों का भूमिपूजन सीएम से कराने की तैयार कर रही है जिससे चुनाव में भुनाया जा सके। 70 करोड़ रुपए में सबसे महत्वपूर्ण शहर की नई पेयजल वितरण लाइन भी है। 15 करोड़ रुपए से शहर में 45 किमी की नई पेयजल वितरण लाइन डलेगी। योजना में पूर्व में बनी नृसिंहपुरा की टंकी व चंदरपुरा की टंकी को भी जोड़ा जाएगा। इसके बाद इन टंकियों का उपयोग शुरू होगा। इससे चंदरपुरा, नृसिंहपुरा, नयापुरा, मदारपुरा क्षेत्र के नलों में पानी के प्रेशर की समस्या खत्म होगी। इसकी टेंडर प्रक्रिया करीब दो से तीन माह पहले पूरी हो गई। इसके बाद ठेकेदार ने काम शुरू करने के लिए सर्वे भी कर लिया। इसी सप्ताह पाइप भी मंदसौर पहुंच जाएंगे। सीएम द्वारा भूमिपूजन होते ही योजना पर काम शुरू हो जाएगा। इससे शहर के करीब 70 हजार से अधिक लोगों को फायदा मिलेगा।

अभिनंदन क्षेत्र के लोगों को नया रास्ता मिलेगा

नपा द्वारा शहर में करीब 9 करोड़ रुपए से विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में नई सड़काें का निर्माण हाेगा। इसमें करीब 3 करोड़ से मुक्तिधाम के पास से ग्राम अलावदा खेड़ी तक सीसी रोड का निर्माण किया जाएगा। इसके बाद अभिनंदन क्षेत्र के लोगों को शहर से बाहर निकलने के लिए एक नया मार्ग उपलब्ध होगा। वहीं गीताभवन अंडरब्रिज के बाद से डोसी बिल्डिंग तक करीब 3 करोड़ रुपए से मार्ग का चौड़ीकरण कर डिवाइडर वाला डबल मार्ग बनाया जाएगा। इधर, रेलवे स्टेशन क्षेत्र में 3 करोड़ रुपए से विभिन्न गलियाें में सीसी व डामरीकरण हाेगा।

52 करोड़ रुपए से नपा बनाएगी शॉपिंग मॉल
नपा गोल चौराहा स्थित स्वयं की नपा कॉलोनी पर 52 करोड़ रुपए से बड़े शहरों की तर्ज पर शॉपिंग मॉल बनाने जा रही है। इसके लिए पूर्व में टेंडर प्रक्रिया हो चुकी थी लेकिन बाद में ठेकेदार ने निर्माण करने से मना कर दिया। इसके बाद नपा ने वापस टेंडर बुला लिए हैं। इसी सप्ताह टेंडर ओपन कर वर्क आ​​​​र्डर जारी किया जाएगा। भूमिपूजन होते ही इसका भी काम शुरू हाेगा।

वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग में सीएम ने दी सहमति

नपाध्यक्ष राम कोटवानी ने बताया कि पूर्व में एक प्रोग्राम में वीडियो काॅन्फ्रेंसिंग में चर्चा हुई थी। इसमें सीएम ने मंदसौर आगमन पर सहमति दी है। अभी उनके अधिकारियों से चर्चा चल रही है, नवंबर के अंत तक उनके आने का प्रोग्राम बन रहा है। जल्द ही कार्यक्रम तय होगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदो दिन बाद फिर घटे एक्टिव केस, 24 घंटे में नए मरीजों से ज्यादा ठीक होने वालों की संख्या बढ़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें