जाम की समस्या:3 में से 2 रेलवे फाटक बंद, गीताभवन पर बढ़ा यातायात दबाव, लग रहे जाम

मंदसौर2 दिन पहले
गीताभवन मार्ग पर यातायात का दबाव बढ़ने से इस तरह बन रही जाम की स्थिति।
  • रोज 80 हजार से अधिक लोग हो रहे परेशान, यातायात विभाग वन-वे बनाकर कर सकता है समस्या का समाधान

अभिनंदन क्षेत्र से शहर में आने-जाने के लिए मिड इंडिया, संजीत व गीताभवन रेलवे फाटक हैं। वर्तमान में मिड इंडिया पर अंडरब्रिज व संजीत पर ओवरब्रिज निर्माण से मार्ग बंद है। इससे पूरे यातायात का दबाव गीताभवन अंडरब्रिज पर है। इससे इस मार्ग पर रोज जाम की समस्या बनने लगी है। इससे रोज 80 हजार से अधिक लोग परेशान हो रहे हैं। वन-वे मार्ग तैयार कर समस्या का समाधान किया जा सकता है।

शहर का बड़ा हिस्सा रेलवे फाटक के दूसरी तरफ अभिनंदननगर व दो दर्जन से अधिक कॉलोनियों में बसा है। इन लोगों के शहर में आने व जाने के लिए 3 मार्ग हैं। इसमें से मिड इंडिया रेलवे फाटक पर फरवरी से अंडरब्रिज का निर्माण चल रहा है जिससे मार्ग बंद हो गया।

हाल ही में शुक्रवार को रेलवे व जिला प्रशासन ने संजीत रेलवे फाटक को भी ओवरब्रिज निर्माण के चलते बंद कर दिया। इससे अब इस क्षेत्र के लोगों के पास मंदसौर शहर में आने व जाने के लिए एकमात्र गीताभवन अंडरब्रिज का मार्ग ही रह गया है। इससे यातायात का दबाव अधिक हो गया है। रोज 80 हजार से अधिक लोग इस मार्ग से आवागमन करते हैं। इन्हें जाम की समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। इस कारण लोगों को ऑफिस जाने, बाजार आने-जाने में परेशानी हो रही है। यातायात विभाग द्वारा कोई समाधान नहीं किया गया है।

अभी आमने-सामने वाहन आने से लग जाता है जाम, आने-जाने का मार्ग अलग-अलग कर संभल सकती है व्यवस्था

अभी अभिनंदन क्षेत्र के लोग आने व जाने के लिए नानेशनगर से होते हुए दशरथनगर तक एवं नईआबादी - लालघाटी मार्ग से गीताभवन अंडरब्रिज से आना-जाना कर रहे हैं। ऐसे में यातायात विभाग चाहे तो अभिनंदन से शहर आने वालों के लिए गीताभवन अंडरब्रिज, नानेशनगर से दशरथनगर होते हुए शहर में प्रवेश दिया जा सकता है। जबकि जाने वालों के लिए नईआबादी से लालघाटी मार्ग होते हुए गीताभवन अंडरब्रिज से यातायात को निकाला जा सकता है। एकांगी मार्ग होने पर जाम की समस्या नहीं होगी।

कंट्रोल करने 3 जगह ट्रैफिक पाॅइंट लगाए हैं

अभिनंदन जाने के लिए तीन रास्तों से दो मार्ग बंद हो गए हैं। इससे सारा लोड गीताभवन अंडरब्रिज पर आ गया है। यातायात को कंट्रोल करने के लिए हमने राधाकृष्ण ऑटो गैरेज, संजीत नाका, गीताभवन अंडरब्रिज के यहां ट्रैफिक पाॅइंट लगाए हैं। वन-वे मार्ग पर विचार कर रहे हैं। लेकिन उसके लिए ज्यादा बल की जरूरत होगी। इसके लिए एसपी से चर्चा कर जल्द उचित कार्रवाई करेंगे
शैलेंद्र चौहान, यातायात
थाना प्रभारी, मंदसाैर

