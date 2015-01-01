पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कालाभाटा में मई तक का ही पानी:20 से आधे शहर को कुओं का पानी देंगे ताकि कालाभाटा का पानी गर्मी में काम आ सके

मंदसौर22 मिनट पहले
नपा इस तरह तीन मोटर से खानपुरा तरफ से गंदा पानी रामघाट में डाल रही।

शहर में बास गर्मी में भीषण पेयजल संकट की स्थिति बन सकती है। नपा के पास कालाभाटा में मई तक का पानी ही है। पेयजल संकट से बचने के लिए नपा ने वापस खानपुरा तरफ जमा गंदे पानी को रामघाट पहुंचाना शुरू कर दिया। जिम्मेदार 20 दिसंबर से अधिगृहीत 9 कुओं से सप्लाई शुरू करने का दावा कर रहे हैं। जिले में तेजी से भूजल स्तर गिर रहा है। गतवर्ष अक्टूबर में मंदसौर ब्लॉक में भूजलस्तर 0.18 मीटर था, जो इस साल 3.80 पहुंच गया है।

नपा ने सोमवार को कालाभाटा से रामघाट में पानी लिया। जिसके बाद कालाभाटा में 20 फीट पानी ही शेष है। नपा ने खानपुरा की तरफ बुगलिया नाले से पानी को 10 हाॅर्स पावर की तीन मोटर से रामघाट में शिफ्ट करना शुरू कर दिया है।

जलसंकट से निपटने के लिए कुओं का नपा कर रही है अधिगृहण

नपा जिम्मेदारों के अनुसार रामघाट से लीक हो रहे पानी वापस रामघाट में डाला जा रहा है। 20 दिसंबर बाद इसे लिफ्ट करना बंद कर देंगे। नपा ने संकट से निपटने के लिए 9 कुओं के अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया बुधवार को पूरी होने की संभावना है। नपा 20 दिसंबर से इन कुओं से आधे शहर में सप्लाई शुरू करने की बात कह रहे हैं। जिससे कालाभाटा के पानी को गर्मी के लिए बचाया जा सकेगा।

इन क्षेत्रों में कुएं से होगी सप्लाई

नपा ने तालाब के पास के 9 से अधिक कुओं का अधिग्रहण किया जा रहा है। इन कुओं के माध्यम से नपा 20 दिसंबर से नईआबादी, रामटेकरी, रेवास देवड़ा मार्ग स्थित 500 क्वार्टर, यश नगर, गांधीनगर, मेघदूत नगर में सप्लाई करेंगी।

खानपुरा तरफ से पानी लेना बंद कर दिया है

खानपुरा तरफ से पानी लेना बंद कर दिया। अभी पानी लिया जा रहा है तो उसे बंद कराएंगे। सप्लाई के लिए कुएं अधिग्रहण की प्रक्रिया पूरी होने वाली है। 20 दिसंबर के बाद से कुओं से सप्लाई शुरू करेंगे।
दीपिका जैन, जलकार्य सभापति

