पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:200 रु. में मिलती स्मैक की पुड़िया बस स्टैंड पर खड़े रहते हैं सप्लायर

मंदसौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जिले में 8 हजार लोग करते हैं अफीम, डोडाचूरा व स्मैक का नशा
  • सीएम ने 15 जिला कलेक्टर व एसपी को ड्रग माफिया पर सख्त कार्रवाई के लिए दिए हैं निर्देश

अफीम की खेती के लिए पहचाने जाने वाले जिले में इसका नशा करने वाले लोगों की संख्या बढ़ रही है। खुलासा नशामुक्ति केंद्र से हाेता है। हालांकि इसमें इलाज कराने वालों की संख्या कम है। जिले में अफीम, डोडाचूरा व स्मैक का नशा करने वालों की संख्या 8 हजार हो गई है।

नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो द्वारा केंद्र सरकार को सौंपी रिपोर्ट में भी मंदसौर जिले में नशे का व्यापार बड़े पैमाने पर होने का दावा किया है। सीएम शिवराजसिंह चौहान के निर्देश के बाद नारकोटिक्स पुलिस ने ऑपरेशन प्रहार शुरू किया है। नशे का व्यापार करने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई व नशे करने वालों के इलाज को लेकर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इधर पुलिस नशे का व्यापार करने वालों के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई का दावा कर रही है।

सालभर में 200 लोग पहुंचते हैं इलाज कराने
नशामुक्ति केंद्र के काउंसलर बंटी दाहिमा ने बताया जिले में करीब 8 हजार लोग अफीम, डोडाचूरा व स्मैक का नशा करते हैं। हालांकि इलाज के लिए सालभर में 200 लाेग ही पहुंच पाते हैं। ये भी वे लाेग होते हैं जिनके परिवारजन इस नशे से परेशान होते हैं। संपन्न परिवार के लाेग लोकलाज के चलते जिले से बाहर ही इलाज कराते हैं।

नीमच नशामुक्ति केंद्र पर इलाज करा रहे एक व्यक्ति ने बताया कि मंदसौर, सीतामऊ, सुवासरा में स्मैक की पुड़िया 150 से 200 रुपए में मिल जाती है। मंदसौर में बस स्टैंड पर सप्लायर खड़े रहते हैं। ग्राहक के पहुंचते ही साइड में ले जाकर रुपए लेकर पुड़िया दे देते हैं। नीमच में 300 रुपए में पुड़िया मिलती है।
(जैसा नीमच नशामुक्ति केंद्र में इलाज करा रहे मंदसौर के व्यक्ति ने भास्कर को बताया)

पत्नी तो छोड़ ही गई घर भी बिक गया
नीमच केंद्र पर इलाज करा रहे मंदसौर के 41 वर्षीय मरीज ने बताया कि नशे में उसका पूरा घर बर्बाद हो गया। पत्नी छोड़कर चली गई। आधा मकान बिक गया, आधे पर एक दबंग ने कब्जा कर लिया। पहले 1 किलो 300 ग्राम अफीम ले जाते पंजाब पुलिस ने पकड़ लिया था। केस 2 किलो 300 ग्राम का बनाया। कोर्ट में सही मात्रा सिद्ध की। इस प्रकरण में चार साल की सजा काटकर आया।

कोडवर्ड बाेलने पर समझ जाते ग्राहक है
केंद्र पर सीतामऊ तहसील के एक गांव के 30 वर्षीय व्यक्ति ने बताया मंदसौर, नीमच में सप्लायरों ने स्मैक की पुडिय़ा का कोडवर्ड अंडा रखा है। नशा करने वाला व्यक्ति सप्लायर के पास जाकर बोलता है कि अंडा मिल जाएगा तो वह समझ जाता है कि ग्राहक है। वह ज्यादा बात नहीं करते हुए संख्या पूछते हैं। दो-तीन बोलने पर पुडिय़ा देते और रुपए लेकर चले जाते हैं। इसकी जानकारी पुलिस जवानों को भी है।

मोबाइल की दुकान बिक गई, बेरोजगार हो गया
बहीपार्श्वनाथ निवासी बीए पास 25 वर्षीय युवक ने केंद्र में बताया कि स्मैक के नशे ने बर्बाद कर दिया। गांव में मोबाइल की दुकान थी। नशे में यह बेच दी। जब तक रुपए जेब में रहे तब तक खूब नशा किया। नशे के लिए रुपए की जरूरत होती तो कहीं पर मजदूरी करता शाम को जो रुपए मिलते उससे पुडिय़ा खरीदकर नशा कर लेता। अब इसे छोड़ने के लिए यहां इलाज करवा रहा हूं।

जिले में नशे के आदी कम
नारकोटिक्स कंट्रोल ब्यूरो के इंस्पेक्टर सुखबीरसिंह का कहना है कि जिले की जनसंख्या के मान से यहां नशा करने वालों की संख्या कम है। नीमच से 3 किलो अफीम व मल्हारगढ़ से 90 किलो डोडाचूरा पकड़ा है।

ऑपरेशन प्रहार शुरू किया
नारकोटिक्स विंग के एसपी सुनील तिवारी ने बताया कि ऑपरेशन प्रहार शुरू किया है। नशे के आदि लोगों को समझाइश देने के साथ इलाज भी कराया जाएगा। कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

कार्रवाई के दिए निर्देश
एसपी सिद्धार्थ चौधरी ने बताया कि तस्करों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई को लेकर सभी थाना प्रभारियों को निर्देश दिए हैं। जिले में 83 प्रकरणों में 150 लोगों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई कर 65.21 किलाे अफीम, 14719.1 किलो डोडाचूरा, 156.05 किलो गांजा, 1.840 किलो स्मैक व 648 ग्राम एमडीएम ड्रग जब्त की है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें