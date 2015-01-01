पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:काेर्ट की राेक के बाद भी 3 साल में बढ़ीं 25 अवैध काॅलाेनियां, 60 से हो गईं 85

मंदसौर3 घंटे पहले
  • फिर आ गए नपा चुनाव लेकिन अवैध कॉलोनियों की समस्याओं का मामला अब भी बरकरार

पिछली दो नगरपालिका व विधानसभा चुनाव में अवैध कॉलोनियाें का मुद्दा मुख्य रूप से चुनाव पार्टियों का मुद्दा रहा। वापस नपा चुनाव की तैयारी शुरू हो गई लेकिन अब तक इसका समाधान नहीं हुआ है। 3 साल पहले प्रशासन ने शहर में 60 अवैध कॉलोनियों को चिह्नित किया लेकिन हैरानी की बात यह है कि इसके बाद भी निरंतर अवैध कॉलोनियां कट रही हैं। हालत ये हैं कि तीन साल में जिले में 25 से अधिक अवैध कॉलोनियां कट गईं। इनमें रहने वाले 35 हजार से अधिक लोग परेशान हैं।
भूमाफिया व रसूखदार अवैध कॉलोनियां काटकर भूखंड लोगों को विक्रय कर देते हैं जो नियम विरुद्ध है। इन कॉलोनियों में कॉलोनाइजर ना सड़क निर्माण करता है ना उचित नालियों व पेयजल की व्यवस्था रहती है। कॉलोनी अवैध होने से प्रशासन भी इनमें लोगों को सुविधा उपलब्ध नहीं कराता जिससे हजारों लोग परेशान रहते हैं। इसकाे देखते हुए करीब 10 साल से दोनों मुख्य पार्टियां नगरपालिका व विधानसभा चुनाव में अवैध कॉलोनियों को वैध कराने की बात कहती रही हैं। पिछला विस चुनाव जीतने के बाद सीएम शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने 2017 में अवैध कॉलोनियों को वैध करने की तैयारी की लेकिन हाईकोर्ट ने मामले में अवैध को वैध करने की प्रक्रिया पर रोक लगा दी। इसके साथ कोर्ट ने आगामी अवैध कॉलोनियां बनाने पर सख्त कार्रवाई के आदेश भी दिए। हैरानी की बात यह है कि शासन-प्रशासन अवैध कॉलोनियों पर रोक लगाने में नाकाम साबित हो रहा है।
शहर में ही 60 अवैध कॉलोनियों चिह्नित होने के बाद
भी इन तीन साल में 25 से अधिक अवैध कॉलोनियां तैयार हो गई हैं। इसमें से कुछ में कलेक्टर ने कार्रवाई के
आदेश तक जारी कर दिए लेकिन निचले अधिकारियों ने कोई प्रक्रिया नहीं की। जिला प्रशासन कॉलोनाइजर से नियमों का पालन कराने में असमर्थ साबित हो रहा।

डेढ़ साल पहले हुई एफआईआर, नतीजा कुछ नहीं निकला
जिले में पहली बार कलेक्टर ने डेढ़ साल पहले प्रतापगढ़ रोड पर बागड़ी फाॅर्म के पास अवैध कॉलोनी काटने वालों के खिलाफ जांच के बाद कार्रवाई कर पालन प्रतिवेदन प्रस्तुत करने के लिए एसडीएम को आदेश जारी किए। मामले में सीएमओ व तहसीलदार ने कॉलोनी को अवैध बताया। जांच के बाद तत्कालीन एसडीएम अंकिता प्रजापति ने शहर कोतवाली में कॉलोनाइजर के खिलाफ एफआईआर के आदेश दिए। करीब डेढ़ साल पहले एफआईआर दर्ज जरूर हुई लेकिन कोई कठोर कार्रवाई आज तक नहीं हुई।

ग्रापं दाऊदखेड़ी में अवैध कॉलोनी की शिकायत
ग्रापं दाऊदखेड़ी के बुगलिया में कृषि भूमि सर्वे नं. 270 पर बिना डायवर्शन के कॉलोनी बनाई जा रहा है। मामले की शिकायत टीएनसीपी नीमच को की गई। 13 अक्टूबर को नगर तथा ग्राम निवेश के उप संचालक ने मंदसौर एसडीएम को पत्र लिखकर बुगलिया स्थित सर्वे क्रमांक 270 पर कॉलोनी व 18 दुकान निर्माण की जांच के आदेश दिए। मामले में अब तक कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई।

अवैध कॉलोनियों में नारकीय जीवन जी रहे रहवासी : खेड़ीवाला

मामले में यूसुफ व शाकेरा खेड़ीवाला ने बताया कि पहले ही नगर में 60 से अधिक अवैध कॉलोनियों में मूलभूत सुविधाओं के अभाव में लोग नारकीय जीवन व्यतीत कर रहे हैं। इसे देखते हुए शासन ने अवैध कॉलोनियों को वैध करने का निश्चय किया जो हो नहीं पाया। इसके बाद भी प्रशासन अवैध कॉलोनियों पर रोक नहीं लगा पा रहे हैं। पिछले तीन साल में प्रतापगढ़ रोड, नृसिंहपुरा धूलकोट बांध के नजदीक एवं संजीत रोड पर 25 से अधिक अवैध कॉलोनी काट दी। अव कॉलोनाइजर लोगों को यह कह रहे हैं कि कॉलोनी को भी शासन वैध कर देगा।

जल्द कार्रवाई कराएंगे

मामले में एसडीएम से चर्चा करूंगा। अवैध कॉलोनी मामले में कार्रवाई होना चाहिए। एसडीएम को निर्देशित कर जल्द कार्रवाई कराएंगे। मनोज पुष्प, कलेक्टर, मंदसाैर

