पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:जैन मंदिर में चोरी करने वाले को 3 साल की सजा

मंदसौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सहयोगी महिला को एक साल की कैद हुई
  • रजत मुकुट, कुंडल और स्वर्ण पट्‌टी चुराई थी

न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट प्रथम श्रेणी विश्वेश्वरी मिश्रा ने आरोपी निक्की उर्फ गोपाल बांछड़ा निवासी नयापुरा स्थित जैन मंदिर में चोरी का दाेषी मानते हुए 3 वर्ष सश्रम कारावास एवं 500 रुपए जुर्माने से दंडित किया। मीडिया सेल प्रभारी नितेश कृष्णन ने बताया कि 18 दिसंबर 2012 को नयापुरा स्थित आदिनाथ जैन मंदिर के पुजारी घनश्याम उपाध्याय ने थाना कोतवाली में रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई।

बताया कि भगवान महावीर का रजत मुकुट, कर्ण-कुंडल तथा स्वर्ण पट्टी को अज्ञात व्यक्ति चुराकर ले गया है। पुलिस ने मंदिर में चोरी करने वाले निक्की उर्फ गोपाल बांछड़ा को गिरफ्तार किया। आरोपी के आधार पर चोरी में सहायता करने वाली इंदिराबाई को भी प्रकरण में आरोपी बनाकर गिरफ्तार किया। विवेचना के बाद अभियोग पत्र न्यायालय में प्रस्तुत किया गया।

प्रकरण में न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट प्रथम श्रेणी विश्वेश्वरी मिश्रा ने निक्की को दंडित किया। वहीं इंदिराबाई को 1 साल सश्रम कारावास एवं 500 रुपए जुर्माने से दंडित किया। प्रकरण में अभियोजन का संचालन एडीपीओ हेमलता बामनिया ने किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें