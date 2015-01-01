पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का असर:जिला अस्पताल में 35 यूनिट खून की जरूरत रोज, 28 यूनिट ही उपलब्ध, इसमें भी 4 यूनिट बुधवार को मिला

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • खून की कमी से अस्पताल प्रबंधन ने लोगों और संस्थाओं से रक्तदान के लिए आगे आने का किया आह्वान

कोरोना के चलते जिला अस्पताल में ब्लड बैंक खाली हो गया है। ऐसे में रक्त की जरूरत को पूरा करने के लिए जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधन को सोशल मीडिया पर रक्तदाताओं से गुहार लगाना पड़ रही है। अस्पताल में रोज औसत 35 यूनिट रक्त की जरूरत रहती है लेकिन वर्तमान में मात्र 28 यूनिट ही रक्त है। अस्पताल प्रबंधन व मरीजों के परिजन पूरी तरह से सामाजिक संगठनों व रक्तदाताओं पर निर्भर हैं। रोज इन संस्थाओं के लोगों को फोन लगाकर ब्लड की पूर्ति की जा रही है। हालांकि प्रबंधन ने सभी वर्ग का एक-एक यूनिट ब्लड इमरजेंसी के लिए रखा है। जिला अस्पताल में कोरोना से लड़ने के लिए शासन प्रशासन द्वारा कई सुविधाएं जुटाई जा चुकी हैं वहीं कई सुविधाएं जुटाई जा रही है। वहीं कोरोना के कारण जिला अस्पताल में रक्त की उपलब्धता खत्म होती जा रही है। जिला अस्पताल में एक समय में करीब 400 यूनिट ब्लड के स्टॉक की क्षमता है। वहीं औसतन 35 यूनिट ब्लड की जरूरत रोज लगती है। वर्तमान में इतना ब्लड भी उपलब्ध नहीं है। इससे रोज मरीजों को परेशान होना पड़ रहा है। प्रबंधन रक्त के बदले रक्त लेता है लेकिन इसमें कम मिलने वाला ए निगेटिव, एबी निगेटिव जैसे ब्लड की यूनिट देने पर अब उसी ब्लड की मांग की जा रही है।

इसलिए आ रही ब्लड की कमी

  • कोरोना के चलते स्वेच्छा से रक्तदान करने वाले संक्रमण के डर से जिला अस्पताल नहीं आ रहे।
  • कोरोना के कारण हर साल सामाजिक संस्थाओं द्वारा लगाए जाने वाले शिविर भी नहीं लगे।
  • अस्पतालों में मरीजों के साथ भी एक या दो परिजन ही पहुंच रहे, जिससे रक्तदान करने वाले कम हैं।

सामान्य मिलने वाले ओ पॉजिटिव, बी पॉजिटिव जैसे ब्लड की भी कमी
स्थिति खराब होने पर अखिरकार जिला अस्पताल प्रबंधक व रक्तदान के लिए काम करने वाले डॉ. हिमांशु यजुर्वेदी ने सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो जारी करते हुए कहा कि इस वक्त जिला अस्पताल के ब्लड बैंक में सभी यूनिट के ब्लड की कमी है। मरीजों को समय पर ब्लड मिल सके, इसके लिए रक्तदाता अपने कदम जिला अस्पताल की तरफ बढ़ाएं। जन्मदिन, विशेष दिवस पर रक्तदान का अभियान चलाएं। ब्लड बैंक में सामान्य रूप से मिलने वाला ओ पॉजिटिव, बी पॉजिटिव जैसे ब्लड की भी कमी है। आप रक्तदान करने पहुंचें, वहां सुरक्षित माहौल उपलब्ध कराया जाएगा।

ब्लड डोनेट करने के लिए प्रेरित कर रहे हैं
^कोरोना के चलते ब्लड की कमी है। हालांकि इमरजेंसी के लिए हमने कम से कम एक-एक यूनिट ब्लड ग्रुप की सुरक्षित रखा है। अभी हम उपलब्ध रक्तदाताओं को फोन लगा-लगाकर मरीजों को ब्लड उपलब्ध कराने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। मरीजों के परिजन से भी ब्लड डोनेट के लिए प्रेरित कर रहे हैं।
डॉ. सौरभ मंडवारिया,
ब्लड बैंक प्रभारी

