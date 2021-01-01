पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वैक्सीनेशन:जिला आयुष अधिकारी सहित 361 ने लगवाया कोरोना टीका

मंदसौरएक घंटा पहले
जिले में 16 जनवरी से कोरोना वैक्सीनेशन किया जा रहा है। पहले चरण में 6200 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगवाना हैं। इसमें से शुक्रवार शाम तक 5823 कर्मचारियों को मैसेज भेजे जा चुके हैं। स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी वैक्सीनेशन में रुचि ले रहे हैं। हालांकि यह स्वैच्छिक टीका है इसलिए कर्मचारी नहीं लगवाने के लिए स्वतंत्र हैं। यही कारण है कि अब तक मात्र 57 फीसदी कर्मचारियों ने ही कोरोना वैक्सीन लगवाई है।

अब तक इतने कर्मचारियों ने लगवाई वैक्सीन

तारीख केंद्र लक्ष्य वैक्सीन लगवाई 16 जनवरी 2 200 138 18 जनवरी 2 145 87 20 जनवरी 1 100 51 21 जनवरी 1 100 71 25 जनवरी 7 700 369 27 जनवरी 23 2315 1281 28 जनवरी 20 1504 977 19 जनवरी 12 759 361 कुल 68 5823 3335

