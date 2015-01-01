पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी:4 लोगों ने की शुरुआत, हर घर से मांगे 2-2 पौधे, 10 माह में बंजर जमीन पर बनाया सुंदर बगीचा

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • मेघदूत नगर में क्षेत्र के रहवासियों ने 65 हजार रुपए खर्च कर फैलाई हरियाली, लगाए झूले-चकरी, हर शनिवार-रविवार एक घंटा करते हैं श्रमदान

शहर में 100 से अधिक बगीचों की जमीन उजाड़ है। ऐसे में मेघदूत नगर के 4 लोगों ने क्षेत्र में उजाड़ जमीन पर बगीचा बनाने का बीड़ा उठाया। इन लोगों ने क्षेत्र में घर-घर जाकर दो-दो पौधे मांगे जिन्हें लगाकर सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी ली। इस पहल के दौरान क्षेत्र के 60 से अधिक परिवार उनके साथ जुड़े। शनिवार-रविवार को बच्चों से लेकर बुजुर्गों ने श्रमदान किया, 65 हजार रुपए से अधिक लोगों ने स्वयं खर्च कर बगीचे में लेवलिंग, 90 से अधिक पौधों के साथ झूले-चकरी भी लगवाए। आज यह नपा के जिम्मेदारों व शहर के लिए प्रेरणा स्त्रोत बना है। शहर में नपा के रिकाॅर्ड में 126 बगीचे हैं। इनकी देखरेख के लिए करीब 40 बागबान हैं। कर्मचारियों की लापरवाही, अधिकारियों की अनदेखी के चलते 100 के आसपास बगीचे उजाड़ हाे चुके हैं। जहां गाजरघास व जंगली पौधे उगे हुए है। ऐसा ही एक बगीचा मेघदूतनगर में था। यहां बगीचे के नाम पर बाउंड्रीवॉल ही थी। इसी साल जनवरी में सुबह भ्रमण के दौरान एमपीईबी के सेवानिवृत्त केशवप्रसाद सक्सेेना, वकील व नपा के पूर्व सभापति ईश्वरसिंह चौहान, व्यापारी शांतिलाल पाटीदार एवं नपा पार्षद पुलकित पटवा की चर्चा होने लगी। इसी वर्ष जनवरी में इन चारों ने बगीचे के विकास का निर्णय लिया। सबसे पहले इन्होंने बगीचे की जमीन की सफाई कर दो पौधे लगाए। इस कार्य में इन्हें करीब एक से दो माह का समय लगा। इसके बाद क्षेत्र में घर-घर जाकर हर घर से दो पौधे मांगे व उनकी सुरक्षा की जिम्मेदारी ली। इसके बाद क्षेत्र के लोग इनके साथ जुड़ने लगे। शनिवार-रविवार को बच्चे व बुजुर्ग इनकी मदद के लिए बगीचे में आने लगे। आज इनके साथ क्षेत्र के 60 से अधिक परिवार हैं, जो हर शनिवार व रविवार को यहां आकर सुबह एक घंटा श्रमदान कर बगीचे के विकास में योगदान देते हैं।

खुद के रुपए से जमीन समतल कराई
पौधे लगाने के साथ लोगों ने बगीचे के विकास पर सहमति दी। इसके लिए राशि एकत्र कर जमीन को समतल बनाने का काम किया। इसमें करीब 15500 रुपए खर्च किए गए। जमीन एक जैसे होने पर लोगों ने ही बच्चों के लिए झूले-चकरी लगाने की इच्छा जाहिर की। राशि एकत्र कर करीब 35 हजार से इंदौर से झूले-चकरी मंगाई। इसमें पूर्व में रामघाट पर खराब रखी पट्‌टी भी नपा ने लगवाई।
90 से अधिक पौधे लगाए
अब तक क्षेत्र के लोगों ने बगीचे की जमीन पर बनी बाउंड्रीवॉल के अंदर चारों तरफ क्यारी तैयार कर छोटे-बड़े 90 पौधे लगाए। सुरक्षा के लिए चारों तरफ अंदर तार फेंसिंग भी कराई। बच्चों के लिए झूले-चकरी व वालीबॉल के लिए मैदान भी तैयार किया। आज जनसहयोग का यह कार्य नपा जिम्मेदार व शहर के लोगों के लिए भी प्रेरणा स्त्रोत बना है।

