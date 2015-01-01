पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तेरस पर बरसा धन:पिछले साल से 40% ज्यादा दौड़ा बाजार, इधर 300 से अधिक दोपहिया वाहन भी बिके

मंदसौर2 घंटे पहले
  • 110 सीसी से 150 सीसी बाइक का उठाव रहा

धनतेरस पर बाजार में जमकर धन बरसा है। सुबह से रौनक रही। कोविड के दौर में लोग खुद का मकान व जमीन खरीद रहे हैं ताकि वे सुरक्षित रह सकें। रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय में 3 में 330 रजिस्ट्रियां हुईं। शासन को 1 करोड़ रुपए का राजस्व मिला है। ऑटोमोबाइल, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक, सराफा, कपड़ा व बर्तन दुकानों पर लाेगों की भारी भीड़ रही। दिनभर आसपास के ग्रामीण क्षेत्र सेे आए लोगों ने खरीदी की तो शाम को शहरी लोग बाजार में निकले। धनतेरस पर रात 11 बजे तक बाजार चले। सराफा में चांदी के सिक्कों के साथ भगवान के लिए छोटे बर्तन की मांग रही। दोपहिया वाहन में माइलेज वाले 110 सीसी से 150 सीसी बाइक का उठाव रहा। धनतेरस पर दिनभर में 18 करोड़ से ज्यादा के व्यवसाय रहा। व्यापारियों के अनुसार पिछले साल की तुलना में बाजार में 40 प्रतिशत ज्यादा उठाव रहा है।

32 से 42 इंच तक की स्मार्ट टीवी की मांग अधिक रही
इलेक्ट्राॅनिक व्यवसायी सिद्धार्थ नाहटा व मनीष मारू ने बताया कि मांग इजी एप्रोच वाले (स्मार्ट टीवी, ऑटोमैटिक वॉशिंग मशीन, इन्वर्टर टेक्नोलॉजी वाले फ्रीज) आयटम की रही। स्मार्ट टीवी 15 हजार से डेढ़ लाख रुपए तक है लेकिन सामान्य रूप से 20 से 30 हजार वाली 32 से 42 इंच की स्मार्ट टीवी की मांग रही। फ्रीज में लोगों ने इन्वर्टर टेक्नोलॉजी वाले तो फूली ऑटोमैटिक वॉशिंग मशीन को लोगों ने पसंद किया। शहर में करीब 60 इलेक्ट्राॅनिक की दुकानें है, सभी का करीब 2 करोड़
का व्यवसाय होने की उम्मीद है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा 80 लाख का स्मार्ट टीवी का व्यवसाय रहा।

80 फीसदी स्टील के बर्तन बिके
बर्तन व्यवसायी रमणीक लाल एवं चंद्रप्रकाशसिंह तोमर ने बताया कि लोग अपनी जरूरत व बजट के अनुसार बर्तन खरीदते हैं। मध्यम व गरीब लोग स्टील के घरेलू बर्तन लेते हैं तो कुछ लोग केवल धनतेरस पर पीतल व तांबे के कुछ खास आइटम लेते हैं। बिक्री तो स्टील के घर में उपयोग होने वाले बर्तनों की ही सबसे ज्यादा हुई है। इनका कुल व्यवसाय में 80 फीसदी हिस्सा है। शहर में 30 से ज्यादा दुकानों पर सवा से डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए का कारोबार होने की उम्मीद हैं।

ऑटोमोबाइल में गतवर्ष से 50 % ग्रोथ रही
मनोज भाचावत ने बताया कि 150 सीसी की बाइक में सबसे अधिक उठाव रहा व 110 सीसी की बाइक बजट व माइलेज के अनुसार मध्यम वर्ग के लोगों ने ली। उम्मीद से ज्यादा व गतवर्ष की तुलना में भी 50 फीसदी की ग्रोथ रही। वाहनों की अच्छी-खासी बिक्री हुई। राजेश पोरवाल व अनिल चौधरी ने बताया कि 300 से अधिक वाहन बिके हैं। सभी शोरूम को मिलाकर 6 करोड़ से अधिक के कारोबार की उम्मीद है।

चांदी के सिक्के व नोट की मांग रही
सराफा व्यवसायी मनीष जैन व उमेश पारिख ने बताया कि सराफा बाजार भी बाढ़ के बाद उम्मीद से ठीक रहा। सोने के भाव 50 हजार के पार जाने के बाद थोड़े सुधरे हैं। हालांकि
धनतेरस पर सबसे अधिक चांदी के सिक्के व नोट की मांग रही। इसके अलावा शादी समारोह के लिए जेवरों की बिक्री भी अच्छी रही। शहर में करीब 150 सराफा की दुकानें हैं, जहां सबका 9 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक व्यवसाय होने की संभावना है।

इधर, पिछले साल से दोगुना रजिस्ट्रियां हुईं

अनुविभागीय रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालय के उप पंजीयक मुकेश बघेल के अनुसार कोविड के दौर में भी इस बार अच्छी-खासी रजिस्ट्रियां हुई हैं। प्रत्येक वर्ष दीपावली त्योहार पर 150 के करीब रजिस्ट्रियां होती हैं। इस बार रिकाॅर्ड तोड़ महज 3 दिन में 330 रजिस्ट्रियां जिलेभर के रजिस्ट्रार कार्यालयों में हुई है। इससे शासन को 1 करोड़ रुपए का राजस्व मिला है।

