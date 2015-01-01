पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रसोई गैस:रसोई गैस का डिजिटल पेमेंट करने पर पहली बार में 500 रु. तक कैश बैक

रसोई गैस के सिलेंडरों पर सब्सिडी जैसा लाभ पाने के लिए ग्राहक यदि रिफिल लेने पर डिजिटल पेमेंट करता है तो उसे कैश बैक का लाभ मिलेगा। कारण है कि हिंदुस्तान पेट्रोलियम, इंडियन ऑइल और भारत पेट्रोलियम अपने ग्राहकों को ऑनलाइन पेमेंट करने पर छूट दे रहे हैं। इससे कंपनियों का डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म मजबूत हो रहा है। केंद्र सरकार की उज्जवला योजना के तहत सब्सिडी का पैसा सीधे बैंक अकाउंट में ट्रांसफर होता है। सालभर में 12 सिलेंडर सब्सिडी वाले मिलते हैं। यानी 12 सिलेंडर से अधिक आप इस्तेमाल करते हैं तो आपको सब्सिडी नहीं मिलेगी। डिजिटल एक्सपर्ट का कहना है कि बिना सब्सिडी वाले सिलेंडर में भी आप भारी-भरकम छूट हासिल कर सकते हैं। छूट पाने के लिए जब भी आप एलपीजी सिलेंडर बुक करते हैं तो कभी कैश पेमेंट न करें बल्कि ऑनलाइन पेमेंट करें। ऐसे में बेहतर छूट पा सकते हैं। आप गैस बुकिंग के बाद पेमेंट करते समय डिजिटल पेमेंट करें। पे-टीम, फोन-पे, यूपीआई, भीम, गूगल-पे, मोबिकविक जैसे डिजिटल प्लेटफॉर्म के जरिए पेमेंट करें। इन प्लेटफॉर्म से पेमेंट करने पर तेल कंपनियां काफी छूट दे रही हैं। पहली बार पेमेंट करने पर अच्छा खासा कैश बैक मिलता है। पे-टीएम तो अपने ग्राहकों को 500 रुपए तक कैश बैक देता है।

