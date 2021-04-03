पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फसल खरीद:समर्थन मूल्य पर गेहूं खरीदी की समस्या दूर करेंगे 77 नोडल अधिकारी, 20 फरवरी तक होगा पंजीयन

मंदसौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तकनीकी समस्याओं के निराकरण के लिए दल गठित

किसानों को उनकी उपज का उचित मूल्य देने के लिए शासन द्वारा समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद की जाती है। इसके लिए किसानों का पंजीयन 25 जनवरी से आरंभ हो गया है। अंतिम तारीख 20 फरवरी है। पंजीयन सभी शासकीय कार्य दिवसों में निर्धारित खरीदी केंद्रों में किया जा रहा है।

पंजीयन की समस्‍याओं के निराकरण के लिए कलेक्‍टर मनोज पुष्‍प ने 77 नोडल अधिकारी नियुक्‍त किए हैं जो रोज केंद्रों का भ्रमण करेंगे। जिला स्‍तर पर गेहूं उपार्जन एवं पंजीयन से संबंधित तकनीकी समस्‍याओं के समाधान के लिए दल गठित किया है। यह जिला सूचना अधिकारी एनआईसी जयदेव दशपुत्रे के नेतृत्‍व में कार्य करेगा। दल में सहायक प्रबंधक ई-गर्वेन्‍स प्रीति गुप्‍ता, कनिष्‍ठ आपूर्ति अधिकारी अनमोल जैन, राहुल नागदा जिला प्राथमिक कृषि साख सहकारी संस्‍था मर्यादित बूढ़ा, विपणन सहकारी संस्‍था के सुरेश सूर्यवंशी को शामिल किया है।

इन केंद्रों पर हो रहा पंजीयन
प्रा. कृषि साख संस्था गरोठ, बोलिया, दसोरिया, लसुड़िया, बरड़िया अमरा, बरड़िया इस्तमुरार, निंबोद, कचनारा, करजू, एएलची, भावगढ़, बेहपुर, नंदावता, बाबुल्दा, संधारा, नीमथुर, सीतलखेड़ी, ढाबला माधौसिंह, बोरदा, धुआंखेड़ी, मंदसौर, धारियाखेड़ी, मुल्तानपुरा, रेवास-देवड़ा, अफजलपुर, अमलावद, गुर्जरबर्डिया, धुंधड़का, रातीखेड़ी, कुचड़ौद, बिलांत्री, पिपलिया कराड़िया, पिपलियामंडी, बोतलगंज, मल्हारगढ़, नारायणगढ़, बूढ़ा, गुड़भेली, झार्डा, बालागुड़ा, बरखेड़ादेव, पंथ, लसुड़िया राठौर, बरखेड़ादेव डूंगरी, बिल्लोद, पहेड़ा, संजीत, पिपलियाजोधा, शामगढ़, मेलखेड़ा, चंदवासा, असावती कुरावन, भटुनी, भगुनिया, खाईखेड़ा, हतुनिया, सुवासरा, खेजड़िया, तरनोद, रुनिजा, सीतामऊ, नाहरगढ़, सीतामऊ, क्यामपुर, खजुरिया गोड़, भगोर, सुठी, ऐरा, लदूना, खजुरीनाग, नाटाराम, तितरोद, दीपाखेड़ा, सेंदरा माता व साताखेड़ी में पंजीयन हो रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें