महामारी के बीच उपचुनाव:82.61 प्रतिशत वोटिंग, सुवासरा में रिकॉर्ड मतदान की हैट्रिक

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • मतदाता जीते-कोरोना हारा : मंदसौर प्रदेश में तीसरे स्थान पर, 260554 मतदाताओं में से 215256 ने वोट डाले

महामारी के बीच उपचुनाव 2020 के इस महासमर में मतदाता जीत गए और काेरोना हार गया। सुवासरा विधानसभा में अब तक का सर्वाधिक रिकाॅर्ड तोड़ 82.61 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। सर्वाधिक मतदान में सुवासरा प्रदेश में तीसरे स्थान पर रहा। यहां पिछले विस चुनाव में 81.93 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ था। जबकि इसके पहले 2013 के चुनाव में 80.06% मतदान हुआ था। कोरोना संकट के बाद भी आवश्यकता को देखते हुए निर्वाचन आयोग ने कोविड नियमों के साथ विस उपचुनाव कराए। हर केंद्र पर मतदाताओं की संख्या कम करने के लिए 88 मतदान केंद्र अतिरिक्त बनाए गए। इसके बाद हर केंद्र पर पहले हाथ धुलाए। उसके बाद हाथ सैनिटाइज्ड कराए। सभी का तापमान चेक किया गया। हाथ में ग्लव्ज पहनाकर वोटिंग कराई गई। यहीं नहीं केंद्र के बाहर सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए गोले बनाए व एक-एक मीटर की दूरी पर बैठक के लिए कुर्सियां भी लगवाई गईं। इन सबके चलते सुवासरा में अब तक का सर्वाधिक मतदान हुआ। इसमें कुल 260554 मतदाताओं में से 215256 ने वोट डाले। पुरुषों का 85.54 प्रतिशत व महिलाओं 79.54 प्रतिशत रहा। अन्य वर्ग ने भी 60 प्रतिशत वोटिंग की। प्रशासन की मुस्तैदी के चलते मतदान शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हुआ।

केंद्र 108 सगोर के दल ने सबसे पहले जमा कराई मतदान सामग्री

सुवासरा उपचुनाव में शाम 6 बजे मतदान खत्म होने के बाद रात सवा 9 बजे गांव सगोर के मतदान केंद्र 108 का दल सबसे पहले सामग्री लेकर पीजी काॅलेज पहुंचा। इस दौरान जिला पंचायत सीईओ ने श्रेष्ठ कार्य करने पर मतदान दलों का मिठाई खिलाकर स्वागत किया। पहले मतदान दल के प्रवेश के साथ सभी कर्मचारी सामग्री जमा करने की तैयारी में जुट गए। इसके बाद देर रात तक सुवासरा विस क्षेत्र से मतदान दलों के आने की प्रकिया जारी रही।

दोपहर 3 बजे बाद कम पड़ गई मतदान की रफ्तार

समय पुरूष महिला अन्य योग प्रतिशत 9 बजे 20668 14988 1 25657 13.69% 11 बजे 51441 40746 1 92188 35.38% 1 बजे 78565 67111 1 145677 55.91% 3 बजे 97638 87279 1 184918 70.97% 5 बजे 110175 98191 3 208369 79.97% 6 बजे 114115 101138 3 215256 82.61%

नोट: आंकड़े पीआरओ द्वारा जारी किए गए।

आगर व बदनावर के बाद सबसे ज्यादा वोटिंग सुवासरा में
प्रदेश में मंगलवार को 28 विधानसभा क्षेत्र में उपचुनाव हुए। इसमें सर्वाधिक मतदान के मामले में मंदसौर तीसरे स्थान पर रहा। प्रदेश में सबसे अधिक आगर में 83.75 प्रतिशत, बदनावर में 83.20 प्रतिशत एवं मंदसौर में 82.61 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हुई।

आखिरी के एक घंटे में 6887 लोगों ने किया मतदान
केंद्र पर सुबह एक घंटा पहले व शाम को एक घंटा अतिरिक्त वोटिंग के लिए रखा था। शाम 5 बजे तक विस में 79.79 प्रतिशत वोटिंग हो चुकी थी जो आखिरी के एक घंटे में 82.61 प्रतिशत पर पहुंच गई। इस एक घंटे में कुल 6887 लोगों ने मत का प्रयोग किया।

कांग्रेस व भाजपा प्रत्याशी रामभक्त की शरण में

कांग्रेस से भाजपा में आए हरदीपसिंह डंग सुबह 7 बजे सुवासरा के 52 क्वार्टर स्थित हनुमान मंदिर पहुंचे। यहां हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ कर भगवान से जीत की प्रार्थना की। इसके बाद 7.30 बजे मतदान केंद्र 272 पर पहुंचकर वाेट डाला। वहीं कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी राकेश पाटीदार सुबह 11 बजे गांव के हनुमान मंदिर पहुंचे। यहां हनुमान चालीसा का पाठ कर जीत की कामना की। फिर गांव के ही मतदान केंद्र पर मतदान किया।

दिव्यांग लालसिंह और कालूसिंह को व्हीलचेयर पर कराया मतदान

मंदसौर | उपचुनाव में दिव्यांग मतदाताओं ने भी उत्साह के साथ भाग लिया। दिव्यांग कालूसिंह एवं लालसिंह काटिया मतदान केंद्र पर सबसे पहले पहुंचे। मौजूद लोगों ने व्हीलचेयर के माध्यम से इनका मतदान कराया। कालू ने बताया कि केंद्र पर व्हीलचेयर की सुविधा व सहायक मिलने वाेटिंग में अासानी हुई। यही नहीं हमें वापस घर तक भी पहुंचाया जा रहा है। इस तरह की सुविधा मिलने से हम जैसे मतदाताओं में भी उत्साह रहता है।

मतदान केंद्रों पर लाइव रखी नजर

कलेक्टर एवं जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी मनोज पुष्प ने क्रिटिकल मतदान केंद्रों के लिए डाइट कॉलेज मंदसौर में बनाए वेबकास्टिंग कंट्रोल रूम का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने वेबकास्टिंग के माध्यम से क्रिटिकल मतदान केंद्रों की निगरानी व्यवस्था देखी। कंट्रोल रूम में क्रिटिकल मतदान केंद्र, अति संवेदनशील मतदान केंद्र की वेबकास्टिंग की गई तथा उन मतदान केंद्रों काे लाइव देखा गया।

आंचल घर में बच्चाें काे मिले खिलाैने तब मां ने किया मतदान

मंदसौर | सुवासरा विधानसभा के मतदान क्रमांक 271 पर कुसुम ग्वाला बच्चों के साथ मतदान करने पहुंची। वहां लाइन लगी होने पर कुसुम काे आंचल घर में ठहराया। कुछ समय वे बच्चों के साथ बैठी रहीं। इस दौरान बच्चों को खेलने के लिए खिलाैने भी दिए। कुसुम मतदान करके आईं तब तक आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता व सहायिकाओं ने बच्चों का ध्यान रखा। कुसुम ने बताया कि मैं सोच रही थी कि मतदान केंद्र पर बच्चे परेशान करेंगे। यहां आंचल घर में खिलाैने देख ये खेलने लगे। वोटिंग के बाद जब घर चलने के लिए कहा तो वहीं खेलने की जिद करने लगे। इस व्यवस्था से वोटिंग के समय बच्चों की देख-रेख की चिंता ही खत्म हो गई।

