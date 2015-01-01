पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुनहरे अवसर निकल गए:वर्तमान के शुभ संकल्पों के साथ जीने वाला व्यक्ति महान भविष्य का निर्माण करता है

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • नवकार भवन में विराजित जैनाचार्य विजयराजजी मसा ने कहा

अपने अभ्युदय के लिए समय और अवसर की प्रतीक्षा में मत रहो, प्रतीक्षा-प्रतीक्षा में अभ्युदय के कितने सुनहरे अवसर निकल गए, कितने निकल जाएंगे, इसका कोई आभास नहीं है। हर वर्तमान का क्षण एक विशिष्ट है, इन्हें विशिष्ट मानकर ही हम श्रेय मार्ग पर आगे बढ़ सकते हैं। जिस क्षण का व्यक्ति सदुपयोग करता है वह उसके लिए सुअवसर बन जाता है और उसे सफलता दे जाता है। अवसर के सिर पर सफलता नहीं लिखी होती है जो सम्मुख आए अवसर का मूल्य व महत्व समझता है वो लाभ में रहता है, प्रतीक्षा वे करते हैं, जिन्हें समय का महत्व ज्ञात नहीं होता, व्यापारी मण का, भिखारी कण का और साधक क्षण का मूल्यांकन करते हैं। जो व्यक्ति सम्मुख आए अवसर से लाभान्वित न होकर भविष्य के रंगीन सपने देखता है उसके लिए अवसर कभी वर्तमान नहीं बनते हैं। वे भी भविष्य ही बने रहते हैं। वर्तमान में संकल्प के साथ जीने वाला महान भविष्य का निर्माता बन जाता है। ये विचार शास्त्री कॉलोनी स्थित नवकार भवन में विराजित जैनाचार्य विजयराजजी मसा ने प्रसारित संदेश में कहे। उन्होंने कहा कि हर इन्सान के जीवन में कमोबेश ऐसे मंगल अवसर आते ही हैं जो उसके जीवन को महान बना सकते हैं, उन्हें पहचानने और उनका सदुपयोग करने की समझ रखने वाले विरले ही व्यक्ति होते हैं। हाथ पर हाथ रखकर बैठे रहने वाले निष्क्रिय व्यक्ति के लिए वे सर्वथा निरर्थक प्रमाणित होते हैं। मनुष्य भी कैसा विचित्र स्वभाव वाला होता है, वह गोद वाले से स्नेह न करके पेट वाले से आशा रखता है, हाथ में आए अवसर से आंखें मंूदना और भविष्य के अवसर के लिए दृष्टि गड़ाए रखना समझ में न आने वाली बुद्धिमत्ता है। आचार्यश्री ने कहा कि इस जगत में उस व्यक्ति के लिए सुंदर और शुभ अवसरों की कमी नहीं है जो वर्तमान का सम्मान करना जानता है। वर्तमान अतीत बनेगा और भविष्य वर्तमान बनेगा, यह प्रकृति का शाश्वत नियम है, जिसने वर्तमान का मूल्यांकन करना और उसे सफल बनाना आ गया उसे अतीत और अनागत का भी मूल्यांकन करना और सफल बनाना आ जाता है। वर्तमान के स्वतंत्र मूल्य को मत भूलो और उसकी कभी उपेक्षा मत करो। उपेक्षा की बुद्धि रखने वाले ही उपेक्षित होते हैं। वर्तमान समर्थ, स्वस्थ, उदात्त और आनंदमय है तो भविष्य कभी अंधकारमय नहीं हो सकता। भाग्य भी उसको साथ देता है जो वर्तमान में पुरुषार्थ करता है। अर्कण्य व्यक्ति के लिए न वर्तमान सार्थक होता है न भविष्य समुज्जवल। वह हर समय रोता रहता है। उसके रूदन का न कोई अंत आता है न कोई सार्थक रूप निकलता है। आचार्यश्री ने कहा कि एक संतुष्ट मन जीवन की सबसे बड़ी उपलब्धि है, इससे मनुष्य इस संसार में आनंद और सुख से जी सकता है। वर्तमान को सुधारे बिना मन की संतुष्टि प्राप्त नहीं होती।

