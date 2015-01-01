पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तीन गिरफ्तार:फरार अमजद पर 50 हजार का इनाम घोषित, घर से 17.75 लाख रुपए जब्त

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • पुलिस ने निकाला जुलूस टीआई पर फायरिंग के आरोपी के खिलाफ शिकंजा कसना शुरू
  • राजस्व विभाग भी कार्रवाई करने आया मैदान में

टीआई पर फायरिंग कर फरार होने के मामले में पुलिस ने आरोपी के खिलाफ शिकंजा कसना शुरू कर दिया है। मंगलवार को डीआईजी ने मौका निरीक्षण किया। पुलिस ने आरोपी के घर में सर्चिंग की। 17 लाख 75 हजार रुपए नकद मिले जिसे जब्त किया। डीजीपी ने आरोपी के खिलाफ 50 हजार का इनाम घोषित किया है। जिले में दूसरा मामला है जब किसी आरोपी के खिलाफ इतनी बड़े इनाम की घोषणा की है। राजस्व टीम ने अवैध निर्माण को लेकर कार्रवाई शुरू की। मंगलवार शाम को पुलिस ने आरोपी को भागने में मदद करने वाले तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर जुलूस निकाला। सोमवार को फोन पर मिली सूचना के आधार पर टीआई अमित सोनी एनडीपीएस व अपहरण के मामले में फरार चल रहे 15 हजार के इनामी बदमाश अमजद पिता असगर को गिरफ्तार करने पहुंचे। यहां दोनों में झड़प हुई और आरोपी साथियों की मदद से टीआई पर फायर कर फरार हो गया। डीआईजी सुशांतकुमार सक्सेना ने इनाम की राशि बढ़ाते हुए 20 हजार रुपए की। मंगलवार को डीआईजी सक्सेना खुद मौके पर पहुंचे। आरोपी अमजद के घर की तलाशी ली। यहां से 17 लाख 75 हजार रुपए व एक एयर गन जब्त की। आरोपी अमजद के खिलाफ चंदन चोरी का प्रकरण दर्ज किया है।

50 हजार का इनाम घोषित
आरोपी के खिलाफ पुलिस मुख्यालय से 50 हजार का इनाम घोषित किया है। सूत्रों की माने तो इतनी बड़ी राशि जिले में दूसरी बार घोषित की। इससे पहले तस्कर बाबू बिल्लौद के बेटे अब्दुल पर 50 हजार का इनाम घोषित है वह फरार है।

तीन आरोपी गिरफ्तार
टीआई पर फायर कर फरार होने वाले अमजद की मदद करने के मामले में पुलिस ने 13 लोगों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया था। इन्हीं में तीन आरोपी अमजद का साला गुलशेर व यूसुफ, गुलनवाज नामक आरोपी को मंगलवार को गिरफ्तार किया गया। दोनों को पैदल ही थाने तक ले जाया गया।

राजस्व टीम पहुंची
आरोपी अमजद के अवैध निर्माण को लेकर मंगलवार को राजस्व टीम ने भी निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान आरोपियों से संबंधित अवैध निर्माण की नपती की गई। जल्दी ही इन्हें गिराने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

