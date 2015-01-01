पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

जोरदार आवक:कृषि मंडी में 38 हजार बोरी उपज की आवक, लहसुन में 2700 तो प्याज में 1050 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की गिरावट, गेहूं में 274 की तेजी

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • प्याज के भाव 3550 रुपए क्विंटल हुए, अब कृषि मंडी में बुधवार से 6 दिन तक दीपोत्सव को लेकर अवकाश रहेगा

कृषि उपज मंडी में बुधवार से 6 दिन तक दीपोत्सव को लेकर अवकाश रहेगा। इसका असर उपज के भावों में देखने तो मिला। गेहूं, मक्का में तेजी रही, जबकि अब तक तेजी लिए प्याज में 1 हजार 50 रुपए और लहसुन में 2700 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल की भारी गिरावट रही। पोस्ता सहित अन्य उपज के भाव में भी गिरावट रही। मंडी में 11 नवंबर से अवकाश होने के कारण मंडी में उपजों की आवक ज्यादा रही। सोमवार रात से ही किसान उपज लेकर आना शुरू हो गए थे। यह सिलसिला मंगलवार दोपहर 2 बजे तक जारी रहा। ऐसे में मंडी प्रागंण में हर तरफ उपज के ढेर लग गए थे। मंगलवार को 38 हजार बोरी की आवक रहने से देरशाम तक तोल चला। गेहूं की आवक 11 हजार बोरी से ज्यादा होने के बावजूद भाव में तेजी थी, 2200 रुपए क्विंटल के आसपास बिकने वाला गेहूं 274 रुपए की तेजी के साथ 2401 रुपए क्विंटल बिका। मक्का की आवक डबल होने के बाद भी भाव में 194 रुपए की तेजी रही। पोस्ता दाना में 4111 रुपए, उड़द में 1700 रुपए, सोयाबीन में 600 रुपए और मूंगफली में 200 रुपए की गिरावट रही।

नीमच-आवक व भाव
उपज आवक न्यूनतम अधिकतम
गेहूं 11190 1500 2401
मक्का 2345 1115 1581
उड़द 460 4700 6700
चना 490 4000 4800
सोयाबीन 6340 3200 4500
मुंगफली 2892 3500 5615
पोस्ता 31 99000 107000
मैथी 986 3800 6500
इसबगोल 636 5600 12631
लहसुन 6200 4000 11500
प्याज 4625 1100 3550
कुल 37934

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें