पिछले 4 चुनाव में ऐसा रहा सुवासरा का ट्रेंड:72 से 76% वोटिंग में दो बार भाजपा तो 80% से ऊपर वोटिंग रहने पर कांग्रेस की रही है सीट

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कांग्रेस को जीत का भरोसा, डंग जनता के भरोसे

उपचुनाव में सुवासरा विधानसभा सीट पर प्रदेशभर की निगाहें हैं। कारण भाजपा की लहर में भी कांग्रेस को जीत दिलाने वाले हरदीपसिंह डंग हैं जो भाजपा के टिकट से चुनाव लड़े । कांग्रेस ने राकेश पाटीदार पर दांव खेला है। अब तक हुए 14 विधानसभा चुनाव में दोनों दल 7-7 बार जीत दर्ज करा चुके हैं। पिछले 4 चुनाव में 72 से 76 फीसदी वोटिंग में दो बार भाजपा एवं 80 फीसदी से ऊपर वोटिंग पर दो बार कांग्रेस के पाले में जीत रही। मंगलवार को सुवासरा उपचुनाव में 82.61 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई है। 2003 में 72.8 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ। यहां 165293 मतदाताओं में 120378 ने मतदान किया। चुनाव में भाजपा प्रत्याशी देवड़ा ने जीत हासिल की। उन्हें 74240 मत मिले जबकि कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी पुष्पा भारतीय को 38604 वोट ही मिले। 2008 के चुनाव में सुवासरा विधानसभा सामान्य सीट हुई। सीतामऊ विधानसभा क्षेत्र को सुवासरा में शामिल किया। 190006 मतदाताओं में से 144453 ने वोट दिए। 76.3% मतदान हुआ। भाजपा प्रत्याशी राधेश्याम पाटीदार 66733 मत प्राप्त कर विजयी हुए। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डंग को 59904 वोट ही मिले। 2013 में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डंग ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी पाटीदार से जीत हासिल की। 228533 मतदाताओं में से 1 लाख 84 हजार 388 मतदाताओं ने वोट दिए। कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डंग को 87517 व भाजपा प्रत्याशी पाटीदार को 80392 वोट मिले। 2018 मेंं 250398 मतदाताओं में से 205304 ने मतदान किया। यहां डंग भाजपा प्रत्याशी पाटीदार से केवल 350 मतों से जीते थे।

यहां पार्टी नहींं प्रत्याशी पर निर्भर रहता आया है चुनाव
2013 में मोदी लहर के चलते संसदीय क्षेत्र में 7 सीटों पर भाजपा का कब्जा रहा सुवासरा सीट से एकमात्र कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी ने जीत दर्ज कराई। 2018 लोकसभा में सुवासरा क्षेत्र से भाजपा प्रत्याशी को समर्थन मिलने के बाद विधानसभा में वापस कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी डंग ही जीते।

सुवासरा की जनता गद्दार को कबूल नहीं करेगी
^मैं 101 % जीत का दावा करता हूं। यह जनता का चुनाव था इसलिए लोकतंत्र जीतेगा। हर पोलिंग बूथ पर कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ता व वोटर के चेहरे की खुशी से प्रतीत होता है कि सुवासरा की जनता गद्दार को कबूल नहीं करेगी।
राकेश पाटीदार, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी

पीए ने बाद में बात कराता हूं कहकर टाल दिया
भास्कर ने भाजपा प्रत्याशी हरदीपसिंह डंग से चर्चा करने का प्रयास किया तो उनके पीए ने यह कहते हुए टाल दिया कि अभी कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ हैं, कुछ समय में बात करने को कहा। शाम को हरदीप सहित उनके परिवारजन के मोबाइल नंबर बंद आ रहे थे।

