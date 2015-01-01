पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवकार भवन:‘किसी से कह न सको वही बुरा काम’

मंदसौर2 घंटे पहले
व्यक्ति प्रेम और विश्वास की कमी के कारण बुरा बन जाता है। बुराई स्वछंद होती है उसका प्रवेश कही पर हो जाता है। बुराई करने वाला तो बुरा होता ही है मगर बुरे व्यक्ति से घृणा करना भी बुराई से कम नहीं होता। घृणा पाप से होना चाहिए न कि पापी से। पापी के जीवन मे कभी भी परिवर्तन आ सकता है। बुद्धिमान व्यक्ति कभी भी पापी से घृणा नहीं करते बल्कि वे उसे सुधरने का मौका देते हैं। संघर्ष और आलोचना से कभी व्यक्ति में सुधार नहीं आता, सुधार के लिए प्रेम और विश्वास का सहारा लिया जाना चाहिए, प्रेम और विश्वास में वो शक्ति है जिससे बुरे से बुरे व्यक्ति में परिवर्तन लाया जा सकता है। ये विचार शास्त्री कॉलोनी स्थित नवकार भवन में विराजित जैनाचार्य विजयराजजी मसा ने ‘घृणा किससे करें पाप या पापी से’ इस विषयक परिचर्चा को प्रसारित करते हुए कही। उन्हींने कहा अनुकरण और प्रोत्साहन बुराई को विस्तार देने में सक्षम कारण है, इनकी उपस्थिति में साधारण बुराई असाधारण रूप धारण कर लेती है। आग को अगर ईंधन न मिले तो स्वतः बुझ जाती है। ईंधन की तरह प्रोत्साहन बुराइयों को फलने, फूलने और फैलने में माध्यम बनती है। अनुकरण अच्छाइयों का भी होता है और बुराइयों का भी। अच्छा अनुकरण और प्रोत्साहन समझदार लोग करते हैं जो कम समझ रखते हैं। वे बुराइयों का अनुकरण करके अपने दामन में बुराइयों को भर लेते हैं। पहले बुराई करते समय व्यक्ति को घृणा होती है, दूसरी बार संकोच, तीसरी बार में व्यक्ति निःसंकोच हो जाता है। फिर उसका साहस बढ़ जाता है, यह बुराई के पनपने का विज्ञान है, अगर पहली बार ही थप्पड़ लग जाता है तो दूसरी बार उसका हौसला नहीं बढ़ता। प्रोत्साहन करके ही व्यक्ति में बुराइयों के लिए मजबूती प्रदान कर दी जाती है। बुरा काम वही है जिसे करने के बाद छुपाना पड़े। छुपाया जाय वो सब बुरा काम होता है।

