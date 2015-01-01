पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अवैध निर्माण:बेशकीमती जमीन पर फिर हाे रहा कब्जा तार फेंसिंग तोड़ी, बोर्ड उखाड़ कचरे में फेंका

मंदसौरएक घंटा पहले
  • 6 साल पहले जहां से पुलिस फाेर्स लगा नपा ने अतिक्रमण हटाया था उसी

नपा व प्रशासन सालों से शहर की शासकीय जमीनों पर अवैध निर्माण व कब्जे को हटाने के प्रति लापरवाह है। 6 साल पहले महाराणा प्रताप बस स्टैंड के पास शासकीय जमीन को अतिक्रमण मुक्त कराने के लिए प्रशासन को काफी मशक्कत करना पड़ी। माहाैल खराब होने पर बाहर से फोर्स बुलाना पड़ा। कई महीनों तक फोर्स शहर में रहा। प्रशासन ने उस समय जमीन खाली कराई लेकिन अब जिम्मेदार ध्यान नहीं दे रहे हैं। यहां धीरे-धीरे अतिक्रमण की स्थिति बनने लगी है। अज्ञात लोगों ने नपा की तार फेंसिंग तोड़ दी, सूचना बोर्ड कचरे के ढेर में फेंक दिया है। जहां से अवैध दुकानें हटाई थीं, वहां हाथ ठेला व लोडिंग वाहन वालों ने कब्जा शुरू कर दिया है। प्रशासन की लापरवाही से शहर में लगभग हर शासकीय नाले, तालाब व अन्य जमीनों पर भूमाफिया ने कब्जा कर रखा है। यही नहीं प्रशासन अतिक्रमण हटाने के बाद उस जगह को भी सुरक्षित नहीं रख पा रहा है। जिला प्रशासन व नपा ने करीब 6 साल पहले कोर्ट से केस जीतने के बाद महाराणा प्रताप बस स्टैंड के पास सर्वे नंबर 1054 से स्थायी अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की। यहां से नपा ने करीब 20 से ज्यादा दुकानों को हटाया। इसके लिए प्रशासन को भारी विरोध का सामना करना पड़ा। स्थिति इतनी खराब हुई कि प्रशासन को बाहर से फोर्स बुलाना पड़ी व कई महीनों तक सुरक्षा के लिए फोर्स शहर में ही तैनात रही। इसके बाद भी प्रशासन ने कार्रवाई जारी रखी व यहां से 20 से ज्यादा दुकानें हटाईं। उन्हें ट्रांसपोर्टनगर के पास करोड़ों की जमीन पर दुकानें दी गईं। महाराणा प्रताप बस स्टैंड के पास शासकीय जमीन को सार्वजनिक कार्य के लिए आरक्षित किया। नपा ने जमीन सीमा पर तार फेंसिंग कराई व बाहर का पूरा एरिया साफ किया। कुछ समय तक स्थिति सही रही लेकिन अब धीरे-धीरे वापस अतिक्रमण की समस्या पसरने लगी है। नपा ने जो जमीन तार फेंसिंग कर सुरक्षित की थी वह फेंसिंग पूरी तरह टूट गई। यहां केवल एक दो सीमेंट के पिलर ही बचे हैं। शासकीय जमीन पर रोड़ी बना दी गई है। इस तरह वापस अतिक्रमण की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई।

जिसे दुकान दी उसी ने ठेला लगाकर फिर अतिक्रमण शुरू किया
नपा ने यहां से दुकानें हटाकर कुछ को ट्रांसपोर्टनगर में जमीन दी। जबकि दो से तीन व्यापारियों को महाराणा प्रताप बस स्टैंड पर नपा द्वारा बनाई गई दुकानों में जगह दी गई। हैरानी की बात यह है कि जिन व्यापारियों को यहां दुकान दी गई उन्हीं के ठेले अभी भी बस स्टैंड के दूसरी तरफ रोड किनारे चल रहे हैं।
अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी
^पूर्व में हुए घटनाक्रम की जानकारी नहीं है। यदि यह नपा की जमीन है और अज्ञात लोगों ने तार फेंसिंग तोड़ दी तो उसे वापस सुरक्षित कर अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
पीके सुमन, सीएमओ, नपा

