रोड सेफ्टी ऑडिट:फोरलेन पर लगेंगे सीसीटीवी व स्पीडगन, 80 किमी से ज्यादा रफ्तार पर कटेंगे चालान

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • जावरा जोयो होटल से बड़ावदा तक जावरा-उज्जैन टू-लेन का पैदल निरीक्षण

रोड सेफ्टी ऑडिट के तहत जिले की प्रमुख सड़कों पर हादसे रोकने के लिए पुलिस ने एक साथ कई मोर्चों पर काम शुरू कर दिया है। मंगलवार को एसपी ने एमपीआरडीसी व ट्रैफिक पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ जावरा में जोयो होटल से लेकर बड़ावदा के आगे तक जावरा-उज्जैन टू-लेन का पैदल निरीक्षण किया। 21 ब्लाइंड स्पॉट व अनाधिकृत कट चिह्नित किए। कई जगह सड़कों के शोल्डर ऊंचे होने से वाहनों का संतुलन बिगड़ रहा। इससे हादसे हो रहे। इन्हें सही करवाने के निर्देश दिए। इधर फोरलेन पर जगह-जगह स्पीडगन सिस्टम लगाने के प्रस्ताव शासन भेजे हैं। स्पीडगन लगने के बाद 80 किमी से ज्यादा रफ्तार वाले वाहनों का फोटो आएगा। अगले टोल बूथ पर उसे रोककर चालान या अन्य दंडात्मक कार्रवाई की जाएगी। कई बार तेज रफ्तार के कारण ही हादसे होते हैं इसलिए पुलिस ने स्पीडगन का निर्णय लिया। नगर में चौपाटी चौराहा, अरनियापीथा मंडी क्रॉसिंग, हुसैन टेकरी चौराहा, जोयो उज्जैन बायपास तिराहा पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाएंगे। इन 4 स्थानों के अलावा नामली बायपास फंटा, घटला ब्रिज समेत जिलेभर में कुल 11 स्थानों पर सीसीटीवी कैमरे लगाने का काम सप्ताहभर में ही शुरू करने के निर्देश एसपी गौरव तिवारी ने दिए। इसका एक फायदा सड़कों पर होने वाली वारदातों को रोकने में भी होगा। मंगलवार को ही नामली, आईए जावरा क्षेत्र में कई अनाधिकृत कट बंद करवाए। जावरा-उज्जैन टू-लेन जगह-जगह उखड़ी मिली, इसे सही करवाने के निर्देश भी एमपीआरडीसी को दिए। अरनियापीथा मंडी क्रॉसिंग के आसपास अतिक्रमण हटाकर रोड चौड़ीकरण करने का निर्णय लिया। बुधवार को जावरा-आलोट रोड का सेफ्टी ऑडिट किया जाएगा।

टू-लेन पर इन चार क्रॉसिंग पर करेंगे सुरक्षा इंतजाम

हुसैन टेकरी चौराहा :- यहां दोनों लिंक रोड पर स्पीड ब्रेकर बनाएंगे। गुमटियों, दुकानों को रोड से दूर शिफ्ट किया। चौराहे के शोल्डर भरने के निर्देश दिए। सीसीटीवी कैमरे भी लगाने का काम सप्ताहभर में होगा। ताल रोड चौराहा:- यहां रोड उखड़ी है। ब्रेकर बैठ गए। आसपास गुमटियां होने से दूर के वाहन नजर नहीं आते। इससे हादसे हो रहे। रोड सही करवाने के साथ ही गुमटियां दूर करने, लाइनिंग करने के निर्देश दिए। भूतेड़ा फंटा:- यहां अंधा मोड़ है और रोड किनारे झाड़ियां होने से दिक्कत है। लाइट की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था नहीं है। दुकानों के बाहर पार्किंग व्यवस्था नहीं होने से इन्हें नोटिस देकर सही करवाएंगे। गो स्लो के बोर्ड लगेंगे। 4-केरवासा फंटा:- यहां एस शेप में सड़क है इसलिए वाहन नियंत्रित नहीं हो पाते और हादसे होते हैं। इसे सुधारते हुए जिकजैक बनाए जाएंगे।

