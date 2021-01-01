पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निरीक्षण:चंदेरिया से नीमच दोहरीकरण दिसंबर तक, वहीं रतलाम तक का प्रस्ताव मंत्रालय भेजा

मंदसौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परे जीएम अशोक कंसल विशेष ट्रेन से पहुंचे, स्टेशन पर सुरक्षा व सुविधाओं का जायजा लिया

पश्चिम रेलवे जीएम अशोक कंसल शुक्रवार दोपहर विशेष ट्रेन से मंदसौर पहुंचे। उन्होंने स्टेशन पर यात्रियों की सुरक्षा व सुविधाओं का जायजा लिया। भास्कर के सवाल पर बताया कि नीमच से रतलाम दाेहरीकरण के लिए फाइल तैयार कर मंत्रालय भेज दी है। बजट में स्वीकृति होते ही काम शुरू किया जाएगा। अभी मंजूरी मिली तो 2024 से पहले काम पूरा कर लिया जाएगा। वहीं मिड इंडिया अंडरब्रिज का काम तेजी से चल रहा है। नपा समय पर राशि नहीं देगी तो काम रुक सकता है वरना जून तक पूरा कर लेंगे। कंसल विशेष ट्रेन से शुक्रवार दोपहर 12.20 बजे मंदसौर पहुंचे। स्टेशन पर उतरते ही पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर पहुंचे। दर्शन कर वापस स्टेशन लौटे अाैर जायजा लिया। कंसल ने सेफ्टी व सुविधाओं का पर ध्यान दिया। इसके बाद मीडिया से चर्चा की। उन्होंने बताया कि अभी नीमच से चित्तौड़गढ़ तक दोहरीकरण जारी है। इसके लिए चंदेरिया से निम्बाहेड़ा तक काम चल रहा है। दिसंबर 2022 तक काम पूरा होना है लेकिन हम दिसंबर 2021 तक पूरा करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। वहीं रतलाम से नीमच तक दोहरीकरण की फाइल रेलवे मंत्रालय को भेजी है। इस बजट में मंजूरी मिलने की उम्मीद है क्योंकि शासन द्वारा मिशन 2024 चलाया जा रहा है। इसमें रेलवे को बढ़ाने पर विशेष ध्यान दिया जा रहा है। 2024 तक पूरे देश में विद्युतीकरण भी किया जाना है। ऐसे में दोहरीकरण को स्वीकृति मिलने की पूरी उम्मीद है। बजट में स्वीकृति मिल जाती है तो दिसंबर 2023 तक इसे पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।

मिड इंडिया अंडरब्रिज के लिए तीन बार नोटिस भेजे
मिड इंडिया अंडरब्रिज निर्माण पर कंसल ने अधिकारियों से चर्चा कर बताया कि निर्माण तेजी से चल रहा है। नपा से करीब पौने दो करोड़ रुपए आना बाकी हैं। इसके लिए तीन बार नोटिस जारी कर दिए हैं लेकिन राशि नहीं आई है। राशि समय पर आ जाती है तो जून तक काम पूरा कर लिया जाएगा।
सुवासरा व प्रतापगढ़
ट्रैक पर संशय है
कंसल ने मंदसौर से सुवासरा व प्रतापगढ़ रेलवे ट्रैक के सवाल पर बताया कि इसकी जानकारी नहीं है। यदि सर्वे हुआ है तो उसमें रेट ऑफ रिटर्न कितना मिलता है यह देखा जाता है। यदि यह घाटे का सौदा होगा तो उस पर काम रुक गया होगा। इसके बारे में अभी कोई प्रक्रिया नहीं चल रही।

ट्रेनें कम चल रही हैं, इससे लोगों में आक्रोश है
ट्रेनें कम होने व स्टॉपेज नहीं होने से शामगढ़-सुवासरा में लोग विरोध कर रहे हैं। इस सवाल पर उन्होंने बताया कि कम वाली कोई बात नहीं है। कोरोना के बाद से ट्रेनें बंद थीं। अब धीरे-धीरे चलाई जा रही हैं। अभी ट्रेनें खाली चल रही हैं इसलिए स्टॉपेज कम कर रखे हैं। धीरे-धीरे पहले से भी ज्यादा ट्रेनें चलाई जाएंगी।
भविष्य में स्पीड भी अधिक होगी, नॉन स्टॉप ट्रेनें बढ़ेंगी
कंसल ने बताया कि भविष्य में इस रूट पर ट्रेनों की स्पीड को बढ़ाया जाएगा। नॉन स्टॉप चलने वाली ट्रेनें बढ़ाई जाएंगी जिससे यात्रियों को अधिक से अधिक सुविधा मिलेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser