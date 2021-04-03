पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सेवा:शिवना शुद्धिकरण के लिए जनसहयोग के साथ स्वच्छ राजनीति की भी जरूरत

मंदसौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

करोड़ों रुपए खर्च करने के बाद भी शिवना का अस्तित्व नदी के रूप में नहीं दिख रहा है। शुद्धिकरण के लिए किए तमाम प्रयासों के बाद भी शहर से निकल रही एकमात्र नदी में गंदगी फैली है। विभिन्न समाज प्रमुखों ने इसे शहर का बड़ा मुद्दा बताया। जो धर्म, पर्यावरण व पेयजल आपूर्ति सहित शहर विकास से जुड़ा है।

पूर्व में जनसहयोग के लिए आगे आए समाज प्रमुखों का कहना है कि शिवना शुद्धिकरण के लिए सरकार को ठोस उपाय करना चाहिए। नदी में मिल रहे गंदे नालों का पानी रोका जाना चाहिए। यह तभी हो सकेगा जब यहां की राजनीति स्वच्छ होगी। सभी जनप्रतिनिधि केवल खुद का फायदा देखते हैं।

वे नपाध्यक्ष से लेकर विधायक व सांसद क्यों ना हों। मंदसौर की पहचान भगवान पशुपतिनाथ से है, भगवान के आंचल से निकल रही शिवना में गंदगी फैली हुई है। इधर, कुछ सप्ताह से प्रत्येक रविवार को पहले की तरह सामाजिक संगठनों ने एक घंटे शिवना में जल सत्याग्रह करने का कदम उठाया है। उनका मानना है कि स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधि तो लापरवाह हुए हैं लेकिन कलेक्टर अब नगरपालिका के प्रशासक बन गए हैं। उनके पास काफी अधिकार हैं। शिवना शुद्धिकरण को लेकर कलेक्टर द्वारा ठोस कदम उठाए जाने की उन्हें उम्मीद है।

सीवरेज लाइन डाली थी वह भी भ्रष्टाचार की भेंट ही चढ़ गई
जब सामाजिक संगठनों ने जनसहयोग से राशि जुटाकर शिवना शुद्धिकरण के लिए कदम उठाया था तब दान की राशि नगरपालिका ने ठेकेदार के माध्यम से गंदे पानी को पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर से मुक्तिधाम तक छोड़ने के लिए पाइपलाइन डाली। वह भी भ्रष्टाचार की भेंट चढ़ गई। नदी का पानी तो साफ नहीं हुआ लेकिन नेताओं के चेहरे पर चमक आ गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें