शुद्धिकरण:शिवना नदी में मिल रहे शहर के गंदे नाले काे जेसीबी से मिट्‌टी डाल बंद किया

मंदसौर2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

शिवना शुद्धिकरण को लेकर जनप्रतिनिधि आश्वासन ही देते आ रहे हैं। नपाध्यक्ष राम कोटवानी ने नपाध्यक्ष बनते ही शिवना शुद्धिकरण के लिए सामाजिक संगठनों को बुलाया व हर संभव प्रयास की बात कहीं। आज तक शुद्धिकरण के लिए कोई प्रयास नहीं हुए हैं। बुधवार को पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर के सामने नाले का पानी शिवना मंे मिलता रहा। जानकारी मिलने पर नपा ने जेसीबी भेज मिट्‌टी डलवा कर उसे राेका दूसरी तरफ छोटी पुलिया की दूसरी तरफ शिवना गंदा नाला बनकर रह गई हैं। मामले में जनप्रतिनिधि सीवरेज पर भी ध्यान नहीं दे रहे। शहर की जीवनदायनी शिवना शुद्धिकरण के लिए सालों से सामाजिक संगठनों द्वारा प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। हर साल व चुनाव से पहले जनप्रतिनिधि शिवना शुद्धिकरण के लिए प्रयास की बात कहते हैं लेकिन प्रयास के नाम पर कुछ किया नहीं जा रहा है। विरोध के बाद नपा ने खानपुरा से शिवना की बड़ी पुलिया तक अस्थाई नाला बना कर पानी छोटी पुलिया के आगे छोड़ा जा रहा है। पिछले दो दिन से बड़ी पुलिया के यहां कच्चा नाला टूट जाने से गंदा पानी शिवना में मिल रहा। जिससे शिवना का पानी खराब होने लगा। शिकायत पर बुधवार को नपा कर्मचारी मौके पर पहुंचे जेसीबी के माध्यम से मिट्‌टी डालकर गंदे पानी को शिवना में मिलने से रोका। हालांकि इसके बाद भी शिवना प्रदूषण नहीं रुक रहा है। नपा ने 26 लाख रुपए खर्च कर पशुपतिनाथ की छोटी पुलिया से 145 दूरी तक गंदे पानी को पहुंचाने के लिए घटिया सीवरेज लाइन का निर्माण कराया। इसके बाद भी शिवना साफ नहीं हो रही है। शिवना की छोटी पुलिया के दूसरी तरफ शिवना गंदा नाला बनकर रह गई है। सीएमओ पीके सुमन ने कहां कि अभी शिवना में गंदे नालों को रोकने के लिए हर संभव प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। दीपावली बाद एप्को के अधिकारियों को बुलाकर प्रोजेक्ट को गति देने का काम किया जाएगा।

