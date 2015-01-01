पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खतरा:जिले में डेंंगू का संक्रमण बढ़ा, 3 साल में पहली बार सबसे अधिक 56 मरीज मिले

मंदसौर3 घंटे पहले
  • मलेरिया और डेंगू की रोकथाम के लिए कलेक्टर ने ली बैठक, नपा ने बनाई टीम

जिले में डेंगू का संक्रमण तेजी से फैल रहा है। पिछले पौने दो माह मंे 53 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं। जनवरी से अब तक 56 मरीज मिले हैं। ये पिछले तीन साल में मिले मरीजों मंे सबसे अधिक हैं। वहीं मलेरिया के अब तक 22 मरीज मिले हैं। डेंगू का संक्रमण तेजी से बढ़ने पर कलेक्टर ने भी बैठक लेकर रोकथाम के सख्त निर्देश जारी किए हैं। नपा ने शुक्रवार को टीमें तैयार कर नपा कार्यालय से ही दवाई छिड़काव कराया। जिले में करीब 7 माह से लोग प्रशासन कोरोना से बचाव व रोकथाम के लिए प्रयास कर रहा है। पिछले कुछ दिनों के आंकड़े देखें तो प्रशासन इसके आंकड़ों काे कम करने में सफल होता भी दिख रहा है लेकिन अब डेंगू का खतरा अधिक होता जा रहा है। जिले में जनवरी से 15 सितंबर तक मात्र 3 डेंगू के मरीज थे। पौने दो माह में 53 नए मरीज सामने आए हैं। इस तरह जिले में डेंगू के कुल मरीज 56 हो गए हैं। पिछले तीन साल का आंकड़ा देखें तो ये अब तक के सर्वाधिक मरीज हैं। इससे पहले 2018 में सबसे अधिक 32 मरीज सामने थे। इस साल नवंबर माह तक आंकड़ा 56 तक पहुंच गया। अभी भी डेढ़ माह बाकी है। ऐसे में आंकड़ा 100 पार जाने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। संक्रमण तेज होने पर गुरुवार को कलेक्टर मनोज पुष्प ने विभागों की बैठक लेकर रोकथाम के निर्देश जारी किए।

जिले में व्यापक रूप से अभियान चलाएं : कलेक्टर

कलेक्टर मनोज पुष्प की अध्यक्षता में मलेरिया, डेंगू एवं चिकनगुनिया के नियंत्रण के संबंध में सुशासन भवन स्थित सभाकक्ष में बैठक हुई। कलेक्टर ने निर्देश दिए कि रोकथाम के लिए पूरे जिले में व्यापक रूप से अभियान चलाएं। जितने भी कर्मचारी इस अभियान में लगेंगे उनकी सतत मॉनिटरिंग की जाए तथा उसकी रिपोर्ट जल्द बनाकर प्रस्तुत करें।

दवा छिड़काव, फॉगिंग जारी
जिला मलेरिया अधिकारी करणसिंह भूरिया ने बताया कि डेंगू रोकथाम के लिए सतत प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। निरंतर लार्वा सर्वे, स्वास्थ्य सर्वे, दवाई छिड़काव व फॉगिंग का काम चल रहा है। नपा स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी केजी उपाध्याय ने बताया कि मलेरिया व डेंगू रोकथाम के लिए टीमों का गठन कर दिया है। शुक्रवार को नपा कार्यालय में छिड़काव किया गया।

इस तरह बढ़े डेंगू के मरीज

वर्ष डेंगू मरीज 2017 25 2018 32 2019 22 2020 56​​​​​​​

