महंगाई:घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर 25 रु. महंगा, 795 में मिलेगा, सब्सिडी वही

मंदसौर3 घंटे पहले
  • उपभोक्ताओं को हर सिलेंडर पर 160 रुपए का नुकसान, ग्राहक बोले : दाम बढ़ने से गड़बड़ा गया घरेलू बजट

कोरोना काल में घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर के दाम हर महीने बढ़ रहे हैं लेकिन सब्सिडी नहीं बढ़ रही। उल्टे कम हो रही है। एक साल में घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर पर मिलने वाली सब्सिडी 160 रुपए तक कम हो गई है। इसका असर शहर व जिले के डेढ़ लाख उपभोक्ताओं पर हो रहा है। उनको ज्यादा दाम चुकाना पड़ रहे हैं।

पिछले साल अप्रैल 2020 की बात करें तो घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर 815 रुपए में मिलता था। तब ग्राहकों के अकाउंट में 214.81 रुपए सब्सिडी आती थी। इससे ग्राहकों को गैस सिलेंडर 601 रुपए में पड़ रहा था। अब गैस सिलेंडर 795 रुपए में मिल रहा है लेकिन सब्सिडी महज 54 रुपए आ रही है।

इससे घरेलू गैस सिलेंडर 741 रुपए में पड़ रहा है। यानी इस वित्तीय वर्ष में 160 रुपए सब्सिडी कम हो गई है। इस तरह 14 किलो गैस सिलेंडर के कुल 141 रुपए ज्यादा चुकाने पड़ रहे हैं।

इस बारे में कुछ नहीं बता सकते
एचपी गैस के आकाश सिंदल का कहना है कि सब्सिडी भारत सरकार तय करती है। यह कम क्यों की जा रही है, इस बारे में हम कुछ नहीं बता सकते हैं। भाचावत गैस संचालक इष्टा भाचावत के अनुसार हाल ही में पेश हुए बजट के हिसाब से अगले वित्तीय वर्ष यानी अप्रैल 2021 से सब्सिडी आना भी बंद हो जाएगी।

मध्यमवर्गीय लोगों पर है भार
जानकारों का कहना है कि सरकार सिलेंडर पर मिलने वाली सब्सिडी लगातार कम कर रही है। जिन लोगों को सब्सिडी छोड़ना थी उन्होंने तो पहले ही छोड़ दी। अब जो सिलेंडर ले रहे हैं वो जरूरतमंद लोग हैं। वैसे भी पेट्रोल और डीजल के दाम बेतहाशा बढ़ गए हैं। इससे कहीं ना कहीं तो लोगों को राहत मिलना चाहिए।

सरकार को गृहिणियों की भी चिंता नहीं है
प्रेम कॉलोनी निवासी विवेक जैन ने बताया 8-9 महीने से गैस सिलेंडर पर सब्सिडी 50 से 54 रुपए के आसपास ही मिल रही है। जबकि सिलेंडर के भाव हर महीने बढ़ा रहे हैं। सरकार को गृहिणियों की भी चिंता नहीं है। नईआबादी में रहने वाली सलोनी गुप्ता ने बताया लगातार गैस सिलेंडर महंगा हो रहा है। इससे घर का बजट भी गड़बड़ा गया है। हमें लगा था फरवरी में सिलेंडर के दाम कम होंगे लेकिन वह भी नहीं हुए।

