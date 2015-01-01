पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

यात्रा:कोरोना के चलते अगले वर्ष 30 दिन ही होगी हज यात्रा

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • सऊदी अरब सरकार ने हज यात्रा के लिए पहली गाइडलाइन जारी की, 18 से 65 साल की उम्र के ही जा सकेंगे

कोरोना के चलते इस वर्ष हज यात्रा निरस्त हो गई थी। जिले में करीब 150 लोगों को निराश होना पड़ा था। हज कमेटी द्वारा यात्रियों को जमा राशि वापस लौटा दी थी। सऊदी अरब सरकार ने वर्ष 2021 के लिए हज यात्रा की गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी। इसके बाद हज कमेटी द्वारा यात्रा पर जाने वाले लोगों से ऑनलाइन आवेदन करवाना शुरू किए। अगले वर्ष यात्रा के दिनाें में 10 दिन की कटौती की गई है। अब यात्री 30 से 35 दिन में हज करके लोग वापस अपने देश लौट आएंगे। हज खर्च भी 3.75 से 5.25 लाख रुपए तक हो जाएगा।
कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण मार्च से जुलाई तक पूरे विश्व में हाहाकार मचा हुआ था। इसी दौरान सउदी अरब में भी कोरोना मरीज सामने आने के बाद जुलाई में हज यात्रा निरस्त कर दी गई थी। इसके कारण जिले के करीब 150 से अधिक यात्रियों को हज पर जाने का मौका नहीं मिला। इनके द्वारा जमा की राशि सरकार ने वापस लौटा दी। अब नई गाइडलाइन के आधार पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। इसकी आखिरी तारीख 10 दिसंबर है।
फरवरी में जारी होगी दूसरी गाइडलाइन
सऊदी सरकार द्वारा हज यात्रा के लिए आवेदन से पहले गाइडलाइन जारी की। जिसे भारत सरकार की हज कमेटी ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर डाल दी। इसमें 7 नवंबर से 10 दिसंबर तक हज पर जाने वाले ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं। इसके बाद कुर्रा निकालने, यात्रा किराया जमा करने की प्रक्रिया होगी। फरवरी या मार्च में सऊदी सरकार कोरोना की स्थिति को देखते हुए नई गाइडलाइन जारी करेगी।

यह हुए बदलाव- {एक ग्रुप में 5 सदस्य जा सकते थे अब एक ग्रुप में तीन सदस्य ही जाएंगे। {40 से 45 दिन का होता था सफर अब 30 से 35 दिन में ही पूरी हो जाएगी यात्रा {हज फीस 2.50 लाख रुपए थी अब 3.75 से 5.25 लाख रुपए के करीब रहेंगे। {पहले सभी उम्र के लोगों को इजाजत थी अब 18 से 65 साल के आयु वाले ही जा सकेंगे। {रिजर्व कैटेगरी रहती थी इस बार एक ही कैटेगरी रहेगी {2100 रियाल दिए जाते थे अब 1500 रियाल ही दिए जाएंगे

आवेदन प्रक्रिया चल रही है, खर्च भी बढ़ रहा है
^हज यात्रा के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन की प्रक्रिया चल रही है। कोरोना को देखते हुए सऊदी अरब सरकार ने प्रत्येक व्यक्ति पर हज खर्च इस बार 3.75 लाख से 5.25 लाख रुपए का अनुमान बताया है। जो पहले ढाई लाख रुपए तक होता था। इस कारण यात्रा महंगी होने से लोग जानकारी प्राप्त कर रहे हैं। अभी तक किसी ने ऑनलाइन आवेदन किया है इसकी जानकारी नहीं मिली है।
मोहम्मद इदरीस शाह,
जिला हज कमेटी, मंदसौर

