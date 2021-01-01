पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पक्षियों की 226 प्रजातियों का है यहां पर बसेरा:अभयारण्य क्षेत्र में मनुष्यों का हस्तक्षेप कम होने से वन्य जीवों के लिए यहां बन रही अनुकूल स्थिति

मंदसौर
गांधीसागर अभयारण्य वन्य जीवों के लिए स्वर्ग साबित हो रहा है। पिछले कुछ सालों के आंकड़ों पर नजर डालें तो अभयारण्य में वन्य जीव बिना किसी समस्या के जीवन-यापन कर रहे हैं और उनकी संख्या में इजाफा देखा गया है। विशेषज्ञों के अनुसार गांधीसागर में अभी मनुष्य का हस्तक्षेप अधिक नहीं होने से यह वन्य जीवों के लिए अच्छा आवास स्थल बना हुआ है।

जिले में चंबल नदी किनारे 368.62 वर्ग किमी में फैला गांधीसागर अभयारण्य वन्य प्रजातियों, वन्य जीवों के साथ पर्यटन के लिए जाना जाता है। अब यह गिद्धों की मौजूदगी से अपनी एक अलग पहचान बना रहा है। उज्जैन संभाग में गांधीसागर केवल एकमात्र ऐसा स्थान है जहां गिद्ध बचे हैं। यही नहीं 2016 में पहली बार हुई प्रदेश स्तरीय गिद्ध गणना में पन्ना के बाद गांधीसागर में सर्वाधिक 685 गिद्ध पाए गए।

गिद्ध प्रजाति विलुप्ति की कगार पर है लेकिन जिले के गांधीसागर अभयारण्य में चंबल नदी के खाड़ी चट्‌टानों व सघन अभयारण्य क्षेत्र में विभिन्न स्थानों पर प्राचीन अर्जुन व पीपल के वृक्षों पर गिद्धों के सुरक्षित रहने के लिए घोंसले हैं। यहां प्राकृतिक आवास व मौसम इनके अनुकूल होने की वजह से यहां किंग वल्चर, व्हाइट बैक्ड वल्चर, लांग बिल्ड वल्चर एवं इजीप्शियन वल्चर पाए जाते हैं।

ठंड के मौसम में यहां हिमालयन व यूरेशियाई गिद्ध भी आते हैं। यही नहीं 4628 किमी दूर तुर्की, सीरिया, ईरान, 2612 किमी दूर साऊथ करागिस्ता एवं 3683 किमी दूर मंगोलिया देश से सिनेरियस गिद्ध भी गांधीसागर पहुंचने लगे हैं।

गिद्ध विशेषज्ञ केके यादव ने 2016 में इन्हें गांधीसागर में आईडेंटिफाई किया था। पिछले साल फरवरी में हुए बर्ड सर्वे में यहां पक्षियों की 226 प्रजातियां पाई गईं। प्रदेश में दूसरे नंबर पर गांधीसागर में सबसे अधिक गिद्ध पाए गए हैं। यही नहीं उदबिलाव, गिद्ध, नीलगाय, हायना, जेकल जैसी कई प्रजातियों की संख्या में इजाफा हुआ है।

अफगानिस्तान, चीन और हिमालय से ठंड में यहां आते हैं गिद्ध

गिद्ध विशेषज्ञ डॉ. के.के. यादव कहते हैं कि हिमालय, अफगानिस्तान व चायना में बर्फबारी हो रही है। इस गिद्ध पलायन करते हैं। यूरोप में बर्फबारी की वजह से यूरेशियन गिद्ध निचले हिस्सों के लिए निकल जाते हैं। सिनेरियस गिद्ध दो-तीन साल से यहां आने लगे हैं। गांधीसागर में गिद्धों के प्राकृतिक आवास जैसे चट्टानों में खोह, पहाड़ों पर लटकते पेड़ों पर घोंसले बने हैं।

जो प्रजातियां विलुप्त होने की कगार पर वे भी यहां पर मिलीं

गांधीसागर में पहली बार फरवरी 2019 में बर्ड सर्वे किया गया था। तीन दिवसीय सर्वे में देशभर के बर्ड विशेषज्ञों ने भाग लिया। इस दौरान उन्हें यहां कई प्रजातियां मिलीं जो विलुप्त होने की कगार पर हैं या रेयर ही दिखाई देती हैं। गांधीसागर अभयारण्य में मानव आबादी बहुत कम है। इससे विलुप्त हो रहे पक्षियों को यह जगह ज्यादा रास आ रही है।

