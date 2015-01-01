पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सजा बाजार:राजस्थान में आतिशबाजी पर रोक लगने से फुटकर व्यापारियों में अच्छी बिक्री की उम्मीद

मंदसौर2 घंटे पहले
  • पटाखा बाजार के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने 211 अस्थाई लाइसेंस जारी किए

शहर में कोरोना के चलते पूरे साल हर व्यापार पर बूरा असर देखा गया। दीपावली पर्व के साथ यह असर खत्म होता दिख रहा है। इसकी शुरुआत अस्थाई पटाखा बाजार से दिख रही है। मतगणना के बाद बुधवार से अस्थाई पटाखा बाजार के लिए 204 दुकानें सजकर तैयार है। बुधवार को ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से लोगों ने पहुंच कर पटाखों की खरीदी की। राजस्थान में आतिशबाजी पर प्रतिबंध होने से पटाखों में अच्छी बिक्री की उम्मीद है। भानपुरा व गरोठ सहित प्रतापगढ़ के आसपास क्षेत्र के लोगों के पहुंचने की उम्मीद है। ज्योतिषाचार्यों के अनुसार इस साल धनतेरस पर्व 12 व 13 नंवबर को मनाया जाएगा। 13 नवंबर को धनतेरस व रूप चौदस दोनों है। 14 को दीपावली पर्व है। दीपावली पर्व के लिए कॉलेज ग्राउंड में अस्थाई पटाखा बाजार के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने 211 अस्थाई लाइसेंस जारी किए। इसमें से 204 ने दुकानों के लिए पटाखा बाजार एसोसिएशन के पास राशि जमा कराई। इसके बाद एसोसिएशन ने अस्थाई बाजार का काम सात दिन पहले शुरू कर दिया। मतगणना के चलते 10 नवंबर तक अस्थाई बाजार का संचालन शुरू नहीं हो पाया। मतगणना समाप्त होते ही बुधवार से अस्थाई बाजार की शुरुआत हो गई। फूटकर व्यापारियों ने अपनी-अपनी दुकान सजा कर व्यवसाय शुरू कर दिया। बुधवार को शहर व ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों से लोगों ने पहुंच कर पटाखों की खरीदी की। अस्थाई बाजार दीपावली पर्व तक संचालित होगा। पटाखा व्यापारियों को चार दिन में अच्छे व्यापारी की उम्मीद है।

इस साल स्थानीय थोक व्यापारियों से नहीं लिए पटाखे
हर साल अस्थाई पटाखा बाजार के लिए व्यवसायी जिले के थोक व्यवसायियों से पटाखे खरीद कर विक्रय करते थे। इस बार फुटकर व्यापारियों को थोक व्यापारियों का लेनदेन पसंद नहीं आया। यही कारण है कि अधिकांश फूटकर व्यापारी नीमच, इंदौर व अन्य शहरों में थोक व्यापारियों से माल ले आए। थोक व्यापार में 45 फीसदी की गिरावट है।

एक करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा के पटाखे बाहर से आए

अस्थाई पटाखा बाजार में 204 दुकानें लगी हैं। हर व्यवसायी ने 45 से 80 हजार तक पटाखे खरीदकर दुकानें सजा ली हैं। व्यावसायियों के अनुसार बाजार में दो करोड़ से अधिक का पटाखा है।

समीपी राज्य राजस्थान में प्रतिबंध से अधिक व्यवसाय की उम्मीद
पटाखा व्यापारी हिमांशु पालीवाल, पीयूष बाफना ने बताया कि इस वर्ष राजस्थान में आतिशबाजी पर प्रतिबंध होने से अच्छे व्यवसायी की उम्मीद है। व्यापारियों ने बताया कि हर साल भानपुरा, गरोठ क्षेत्र के लोग राजस्थान के भवानीमंडी, रामगंज मंडी व झालावाड़ से पटाखों की खरीदी कर लेते थे। वहीं प्रतापगढ़ क्षेत्र के लगे गांव वाले प्रतापगढ़ पहुंच जाते थे। लेकिन राजस्थान में आतिशबाजी पर प्रतिबंध होने से अच्छा पटाखा व्यवसाय की उम्मीद है।

