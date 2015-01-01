पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराधी सक्रिय:मौसर में गया था परिवार, चोरों ने घर से गहने व नकदी चुराई

मंदसौर4 घंटे पहले
  • उपनगर बघाना स्थित रामावतार कॉलोनी की घटना

बघाना थाना पुलिस सुस्त होने के चलते क्षेत्र में अपराधी सक्रिय हो गए है। मंडी में दिनदहाड़े व्यापारी के यहां से लाखों रुपए गायब हो रहे है तो कहीं सुने मकान के ताले तोड़कर चोरी हो रही है। घटना के बाद पुलिस गश्त को लेकर भी सवाल खड़े हो रहे है। बीते रविवार-सोमवार देर रात उपनगर बघाना क्षेत्र में एक सुने मकान में चोरी की घटना हो गई। इसमें बदमाश मकान का ताला चटकाकर अंदर घर में गए और सोने-चांदी के आभूषणों सहित नगदी पर हाथ साफ कर दिया। घटना स्थल की एफएसएल टीम ने भी सर्चिंग की लेकिन सुराग नहीं मिला। राम अवतार कॉलोनी निवासी फरियादी मांगीलाल (31) पिता रामबिलास दर्जी ने सोमवार देर शाम को बघाना थाने पर रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई कि शनिवार को वह अपने परिवार सहित भाई के मौसर कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने मनासा तहसील के गांव चपलाना गया था। इसी बीच रविवार रात में अज्ञात बदमाशों ने मौका देख मकान का ताला चटका दिया। जहां से यह बदमाश घर में रखे 2 जोड़ चांदी के पायजेब, 1 सोने का टाॅप्स, 2 जोड़ चांदी की बिछुड़ी, 1 चांदी की चेन के साथ ही 30 हजार नगदी चुरा ले गए। सूचना पर एफएसएल टीम ने मौके पर पहुंचकर जांच पड़ताल की लेकिन कुछ नहीं मिला। शिकायत के आधार पर बघाना पुलिस ने अज्ञात बदमाशों के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज कर तलाश शुरू की। पुलिस पाइंट बढ़ाने की है दरकार- ठंड का मौसम के साथ ही चोरों की सक्रियता भी बढ़ जाती है। बघाना थाना क्षेत्र राजस्थान से सटा होने के साथ ही चोरों की आमद भी इसी रास्ते से ज्यादा होती है। जिसे लेकर इस क्षेत्र में पुलिस पाइंट बढ़ाने की दरकार है। देखा जाए तो पूर्व में मुख्य क्षेत्रों में पुलिस पाइंट लगते थे ताकि चोर आसानी से शहर में दाखिल ना हो सकें। पिछले कुछ सालों से इन पाइंटों के हटा देने से वारदातें एक बार फिर बढऩे लगी है।

