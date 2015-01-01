पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठंड का असर:सीजन का पहला कोहरा छाया, बढ़ी ठंड, दिन के तापमान में 2 डिग्री की गिरावट

मंदसौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार दाे दिन और गिरेगा पारा, फसलों को मिलेगा फायदा

जिले में ठंड का असर बढ़ने लगा है। गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान में 2 डिग्री की गिरावट आई है। वहीं गुरुवार सुबह सीजन का पहला घना कोहरा दिखाई दिया। स्थिति यह रही कि पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर के पास बड़ी पुलिया से मंदिर नहीं दिखाई दे रहा था। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार ठंड में तेजी के आसार हैं लेकिन न्यूनतम तापमान में दो दिन में गिरावट दर्ज होगी। उत्तर की तरफ बर्फबारी होने से ठंड का असर जिले में बढ़ने लगा है। एक ही दिन में अधिकतम तापमान में दो डिग्री की गिरावट आई है। वहीं गुरुवार की सुबह घने कोहरे के साथ शुरुआत हुई। गुरुवार को शहर में घना कोहरा छाया रहा। सुबह 7 से 8 बजे तक सूर्य एक दीपक की तरह दिखाई दे रहा था। पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर के पास यह स्थिति रही कि मंदिर की बड़ी पुलिया से पशुपतिनाथ मंदिर तक साफ नहीं दिखाई दे रहा था। मामले में मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. एस.एन. मिश्रा ने बताया कि रात के तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज नहीं हुई। बुधवार शाम को गर्मी अधिक होने से गर्म हवा ऊपर की तरफ नहीं जा पाई जिससे रात को मौसम ठंडा होने पर वह गर्मी हवा कोहरे के रुप में बदल गई। यह ठंड के आने का संकेत है। रात के तापमान में गिरावट नहीं होने से तेज ठंड को आने में अभी समय है। पांच से छह दिन में लोगों को दोपहर में भी स्वेटर पहनने की जरूरत महसूस होने लगेगी। बुधवार रात व गुरुवार रात को तापमान 16 डिग्री ही दर्ज हुआ। जबकि अधिकतम तापमान में 2 डिग्री की गिरावट आई है। बुधवार दोपहर को अधिकतम तापमान जहां 30 डिग्री था वह गुरुवार को 28 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ।

ठंड बढ़ने से फसलों की ग्रोथ भी तेज होगी
मौसम वैज्ञानिक डाॅ. मिश्रा ने बताया कि ठंड फसलों के लिए अच्छी है। विशेष कर अफीम की फसल के लिए। अधिकतम तापमान 26 डिग्री आने तक ही अफीम की बोवनी हो सकती है। ठंड बढ़ने से फसलों की ग्रोथ भी तेज होगी। बुधवार को जो बादल थे, वे छंट गए हैं। बादल फसलों के लिए नुकसान दायक होते हैं। इससे कीट प्रकोप की भी आशंका रहती है। रबी फसल के लिए रात का कम तापमान ओर दिन की धूप फायदेमंद होती है।

