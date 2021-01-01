पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:पहले चरण का आखिरी टीकाकरण आज, वंचित रहे स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों के पास है अंतिम मौका

मंदसौर6 घंटे पहले
  • पहले चरण में जिले में 5823 कर्मचारियों को लगना थे टीके, अब तक 3335 ने ही लगवाए हैं

जिले में 16 जनवरी से कोरोना टीकाकरण की शुरुआत की गई। पहले चरण में 5823 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को टीके लगना थे इनमें से अब तक मात्र 3335 ने टीके लगवाए हैं। शेष रह गए कर्मचारियों के पास 3 फरवरी को वैक्सीन लगवाने का अंतिम मौका है। दूसरे सप्ताह से शासन दूसरे चरण में पुलिस कर्मचारी, राजस्व व पंचायत कर्मचारियों को वैक्सीन लगाने का काम शुरू किया जा सकता है। मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डॉ केएल राठौर ने बताया कि दिनांक 16 जनवरी से 30 तक स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों के कोविड-19 टीका लगाने के लिए मैसेज मिले थे। टीकाकरण के लिए नहीं पहुंचे उनके पास टीका लगवाने का अंतिम मौका है। 23 केंद्रों पर 3 फरवरी को सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक टीकाकरण अभियान चलाया जाएगा। जो स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी टीका नहीं लगवा पाएंगे उन्हें फिर मौका नहीं मिलेगा। यहां टीके- जिला चिकित्सालय मंदसौर, सीएमएचओ बंगला, डीडीआरसी, धुंधडका, नगरी, डीगांव माली, निंबोद, साबाखेड़ा, भा़वगढ़, सीतामऊ, नाहरगढ़, कयामपुर, सुवासरा, मल्हारगढ़, नारायणगढ़, पिपलिया मंडी, कनघट्टी, बूढ़ा, संजीत, भानपुरा, संधारा, गरोठ, मेलखेड़ा, शामगढ़, अस्पताल में वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

अब तक यह रही स्थिति
तारीख केंद्र लक्ष्य वैक्सीन लगवाई
16 जनवरी 2 200 138
18 जनवरी 2 145 87
20 जनवरी 1 100 51
21 जनवरी 1 100 71
25 जनवरी 7 700 369
27 जनवरी 23 2315 1281
28 जनवरी 20 1504 977
29 जनवरी 12 759 361
कुल 68 5823 3335

6 फरवरी से दूसरा चरण संभव
स्वास्थ्य विभाग के सीएमएचओ डॉ केएल राठौर ने बताया कि पहले चरण में 3 फरवरी को आखरी टीकाकरण हाेगा। इसके बाद 6 फरवरी से दूसरा चरण शुरू हो सकता है। इसे लिए पुलिस प्रशासन, पंचायत व राजस्व विभाग के कर्मचारियों की लिस्ट तैयार करने का काम किया जा रहा है।

